 

DIAGNOS Announces Stock Warrants Term Extension

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
07.10.2020, 22:15  |  37   |   |   

BROSSARD, Quebec, Oct. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Diagnos Inc. (“DIAGNOS” or the “Corporation”) (TSX Venture: ADK) (OTCQB: DGNOF), a leader in early detection of critical health issues using advanced Artificial Intelligence (AI), announces its intention to extend the expiry date by six months of an aggregate number of 2,066,000 outstanding stock warrants exercisable at $0.50 per common share.

The stock warrants were initially issued on November 9, 2018 with an expiry date of November 9, 2020. If approved by the TSX Venture, the extended expiry date of the stock warrants would be May 9, 2021.

About DIAGNOS
DIAGNOS is a publicly-traded Canadian corporation with a mission of early detection of critical health issues through the use of its Artificial Intelligence (“AI”) tool CARA (Computer Assisted Retina Analysis). CARA is a tele-ophthalmology platform that integrates with existing equipment (hardware and software) and processes at the point of care. CARA’s Artificial Intelligence image enhancement algorithms make standard retinal images sharper, clearer and easier to read. CARA is accessible securely over the internet, and is compatible with all recognized image formats and brands of fundus cameras, and is EMR compatible. CARA is a cost-effective tool for screening large numbers of patients in real-time. CARA complies with local regulations, is FDA cleared for commercialization in the United States of America is Health Canada licensed for commercialization in Canada and is CE marking compliant in Europe.

Additional information is available at www.diagnos.com and www.sedar.com

This news release contains forward-looking information. There can be no assurance that forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in these statements. DIAGNOS disclaims any intention or obligation to publically update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. The forward-looking information contained in this news release is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. 

CONTACT: For further information, please contact:

Mr. André Larente, President 
DIAGNOS Inc. 
Tel: 450-678-8882 ext. 224 
alarente@diagnos.ca



