Costco Wholesale Corporation Reports September Sales Results

ISSAQUAH, Wash., Oct. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Costco Wholesale Corporation (“Costco” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: COST) today reported net sales of $16.84 billion for the retail month of September, the five weeks ended October 5, 2020, an increase of 16.9 percent from $14.41 billion last year.



Comparable sales were as follows: