Costco Wholesale Corporation Reports September Sales Results
Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire| 07.10.2020, 22:15 | 39 | 0 |
ISSAQUAH, Wash., Oct. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Costco Wholesale Corporation (“Costco” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: COST) today reported net sales of $16.84 billion for the retail month of
September, the five weeks ended October 5, 2020, an increase of 16.9 percent from $14.41 billion last year.
Comparable sales were as follows:
|5 Weeks
|Retail Month
|U.S.
|14.5%
|Canada
|17.5%
|Other International
|18.5%
|Total Company
|15.5%
|E-commerce
|90.3%
Comparable sales excluding the impacts from change in gasoline prices and foreign exchange were as follows:
|5 Weeks
|Retail Month
|U.S.
|16.7%
|Canada
|18.0%
|Other International
|17.5%
|Total Company
|16.9%
|E-commerce
|90.1%
September sales were positively impacted by two holiday shifts, Labor Day in the U.S. and Chuseok/Moon Festival in Asia. The estimated positive impact on September sales was slightly less than 100 bps worldwide, half relating to each holiday.
Diesen Artikel teilen
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0