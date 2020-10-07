Yamana Gold Receives Approval of Admission to the London Stock Exchange; Common Shares Set to Begin Trading on October 13th

This announcement is not an offer of securities for sale in any jurisdiction, including in or into Australia, Canada, Japan, the Republic of South Africa or the United States. Investors should not purchase or subscribe for any shares referred to in this announcement except on the basis of information in the prospectus (the "Prospectus") published by Yamana Gold, in connection with the proposed admission of its common shares ("common shares") to the Standard Listing segment of the Official List of the UK Financial Conduct Authority (“FCA”) and to trading on the Main Market for listed securities of London Stock Exchange plc (the "London Stock Exchange" or "LSE") (together, "LSE listing"). The Prospectus is available at the National Storage Mechanism and is available for inspection at www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM or the website of the Company’s UK lawyers, Memery Crystal LLP at www.memerycrystal.com/yamanaprospectus

TORONTO, Oct. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- YAMANA GOLD INC. (TSX:YRI; NYSE:AUY, LSE:AUY) (“Yamana Gold” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that the Financial Conduct Authority (“FCA”) has approved its Prospectus, which includes a Competent Person’s Report, in support of its intention to list on the London Stock Exchange (“LSE”). A copy of the Company’s Prospectus has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and is available for inspection at https://www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM or the website of the Company’s UK lawyers, Memery Crystal LLP at http://www.memerycrystal.com/yamanaprospectus.

Application has been approved for admission of Yamana Gold’s common shares to the Standard Listing segment of the Official List of the FCA and to the LSE for trading on its Main Market for listed securities (“Admission”). The Company expects that Admission will become effective and that trading in its Common Shares will commence at 08.00 a.m. BST on Tuesday 13 October 2020, under the ticker “LSE:AUY”.

Daniel Racine, President and Chief Executive Officer of Yamana Gold, commented:

“We are excited to begin trading on the London Stock Exchange and offer UK and European investors exposure to a pure-play senior gold producer with a high-quality asset portfolio in mining-friendly jurisdictions in the Americas, offering a unique investment opportunity.”