Bridge Bancorp, Inc. to Host Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call

BRIDGEHAMPTON, N.Y., Oct. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bridge Bancorp, Inc. (the “Company”) (NASDAQ: BDGE), the holding company for BNB Bank (“BNB”), announced that it expects to report earnings for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020 after the market closes on Tuesday, October 27, 2020.



Kevin O’Connor, President and CEO, will host a conference call on Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at 10:00 AM ET to discuss the Company’s third quarter 2020 results. Instructions on accessing the call will be provided in the Company’s earnings release.