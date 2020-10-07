UPS To Release Third-Quarter Results On Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020
Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire| 07.10.2020, 22:15 | 43 | 0 |
ATLANTA, Oct. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UPS (NYSE:UPS) will announce its 2020 third-quarter results on Oct. 28, 2020, at approximately 6:00 a.m. Eastern Standard Time.
At 8:30 a.m. EST, UPS Chief Executive Officer Carol Tomé and Chief Financial Officer Brian Newman will lead an investor conference call to discuss the results. This call will be open to the public via a live webcast.
United Parcel Service Registered (B) Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
To listen, visit http://www.investors.ups.com and click on “Webcast”. The webcast audio will be accessible on the Investor Relations website for a limited time following the call.
# # #
CONTACT: UPS Media Relations 404-828-7123 pr@ups.com
Diesen Artikel teilen
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0