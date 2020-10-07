“We believe that securing the quotation of our common stock on the OTC Market will increase the visibility of our bank and will provide shareholders the opportunity for greater liquidity in their investment,” said Ramsey K. Hamadi, Chief Executive and Financial Officer.

Greensboro, N.C., Oct. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Triad Business Bank (the “Bank”) announced today that the Bank’s common stock has been assigned the ticker symbol “TBBC” and has begun trading on the OTC Pink Market (OTC Pink: TBBC).

Market Makers

Janney Montgomery Scott, LLC, which served as the Bank’s placement agent in its initial offering, has committed to provide market making services to the Bank’s shareholders. Janney is a Philadelphia, PA based broker dealer with 320+ companies under research coverage on the NASDAQ and OTC Markets. Questions or inquiries regarding market making may be directed to:

Anthony Bello

Equity Salesperson

Janney Montgomery Scott, LLC

1475 Peachtree Street NE, Suite 800

Atlanta, GA 30309

Phone: 404-601-7236

Email: abello@janney.com

It is anticipated that over time additional broker dealers will also make a market in the Bank’s common stock, leading to additional liquidity.

About Triad Business Bank

With three co-equal offices located in Winston-Salem, High Point and Greensboro, Triad Business Bank (OTC Pink: TBBC) focuses on meeting the needs of small to midsize businesses and their owners by providing loans, treasury management and private banking, all with a high level of personal attention and best-in-class technology. For more information, visit www.triadbusinessbank.com

Forward Looking Language

This release contains certain forward-looking statements with respect to the financial condition, results of operations and business of Triad Business Bank. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties and are based on the beliefs and assumptions of management of Triad Business Bank and on the information available to management at the time that these disclosures were prepared. These statements can be identified by the use of words like “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate” and “believe,” variations of these words and other similar expressions. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements as a number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Triad Business Bank undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

CONTACT: Ramsey K. Hamadi Chief Executive and Financial Officer 336-580-1012 rhamadi@triadbusinessbank.com