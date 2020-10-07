TCF Financial Corporation Announces Date for Third Quarter 2020 Earnings

TCF Financial Corporation (TCF) (NASDAQ: TCF) today announced it will release its third quarter 2020 earnings results after the market closes on Monday, October 26, 2020. TCF will host a conference call to discuss the results on Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time. A slide presentation for the conference call will be available on the Investor Relations section of TCF’s website, ir.tcfbank.com, prior to the call.

TCF’s conference call will be available via a live webcast on the Investor Relations section of TCF’s website, ir.tcfbank.com, and archived for replay. You also may listen to the conference call by dialing (844) 512-2926 and entering access code 8567352. To listen to the replay via phone, please dial (877) 344-7529 and enter access code 10148473. The replay begins approximately one hour after the call is completed on Tuesday, October 27, 2020 and will be available through Tuesday, November 3, 2020.