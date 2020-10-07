 

TCF Financial Corporation Announces Date for Third Quarter 2020 Earnings

TCF Financial Corporation (TCF) (NASDAQ: TCF) today announced it will release its third quarter 2020 earnings results after the market closes on Monday, October 26, 2020. TCF will host a conference call to discuss the results on Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time. A slide presentation for the conference call will be available on the Investor Relations section of TCF’s website, ir.tcfbank.com, prior to the call.

TCF’s conference call will be available via a live webcast on the Investor Relations section of TCF’s website, ir.tcfbank.com, and archived for replay. You also may listen to the conference call by dialing (844) 512-2926 and entering access code 8567352. To listen to the replay via phone, please dial (877) 344-7529 and enter access code 10148473. The replay begins approximately one hour after the call is completed on Tuesday, October 27, 2020 and will be available through Tuesday, November 3, 2020.

About TCF Financial Corporation

TCF Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: TCF) is a Detroit, Michigan-based financial holding company with $50 billion in total assets at June 30, 2020 and a top 10 deposit market share in the Midwest. TCF's primary banking subsidiary, TCF National Bank, is a premier Midwest bank offering consumer and commercial banking, trust and wealth management, and specialty leasing and lending products and services to consumers, small businesses and commercial clients. TCF has approximately 475 banking centers primarily located in Michigan, Illinois and Minnesota with additional locations in Colorado, Ohio, South Dakota and Wisconsin. TCF also conducts business across all 50 states and Canada through its specialty lending and leasing businesses. To learn more about TCF, visit ir.tcfbank.com.

Source: TCF Financial Corporation

