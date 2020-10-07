Sallie Mae to Release 2020 Third Quarter Financial Results on Oct. 21

Sallie Mae (Nasdaq: SLM) will release third-quarter financial results after market close on Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020.

The company will host a conference call on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020, at 8 a.m. EDT. To participate, please dial 877-356-5689 (USA and Canada) or 706-679-0623 (international) and use access code 1662597. Access will be available beginning at 7:45 a.m. EDT.

A live audio webcast and presentation slides will be available at SallieMae.com/investors. A replay will be available approximately two hours after the call concludes and will remain available through Nov. 5, 2020. To listen to the replay, please dial 855-859-2056 (USA and Canada) or 404-537-3406 (international) and use access code 1662597.