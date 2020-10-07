 

Hyatt Announces Timing of Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Investor Conference Call

Hyatt Hotels Corporation (“Hyatt” or the “Company”) (NYSE: H) announced today that it will release third quarter 2020 financial results on Wednesday, November 4, 2020, after market close, followed by a conference call on Thursday, November 5, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. CT.

Participants may listen to a simultaneous webcast of the conference call, which may be accessed through the Company’s website at investors.hyatt.com or by registering directly prior to the event using our online registration link provided below. Registering with the direct link will provide participants a dial-in number for access to the call. For those unable to listen to the live broadcast, an archive of the webcast will be available on the Company’s website for 90 days.

Online registration: http://www.directeventreg.com/registration/event/8690418

About Hyatt Hotels Corporation

Hyatt Hotels Corporation, headquartered in Chicago, is a leading global hospitality company offering 21 premier brands. As of June 30, 2020, the Company's portfolio included more than 900 hotel, all-inclusive, and wellness resort properties in 65 countries across six continents. The Company's purpose to care for people so they can be their best informs its business decisions and growth strategy and is intended to attract and retain top employees, build relationships with guests and create value for shareholders. The Company's subsidiaries develop, own, operate, manage, franchise, license or provide services to hotels, resorts, branded residences, vacation ownership properties, and fitness and spa locations, including under the Park Hyatt, Miraval, Grand Hyatt, Alila, Andaz, The Unbound Collection by Hyatt, Destination, Hyatt Regency, Hyatt, Hyatt Ziva, Hyatt Zilara, Thompson Hotels, Hyatt Centric, Caption by Hyatt, Joie de Vivre, Hyatt House, Hyatt Place, tommie, UrCove, Hyatt Residence Club and Exhale brand names, and operates the World of Hyatt loyalty program that provides distinct benefits and exclusive experiences to its valued members. For more information, please visit www.hyatt.com.

