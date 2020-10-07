 

Sunnova Announces Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Release Date and Conference Call

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
07.10.2020   

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (“Sunnova”) (NYSE: NOVA), a leading U.S. residential solar and energy storage service provider, announced today it will release its third quarter 2020 results after the markets close on October 28, 2020, to be followed by a conference call to discuss the results at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time on October 29, 2020.

To register for this conference call, please use this link http://www.directeventreg.com/registration/event/9279307. After registering, a confirmation will be sent through email, including dial-in details and unique conference call codes for entry. To ensure you are connected for the full call we suggest registering a day in advance or at a minimum 10 minutes before the start of the call. A replay will be available two hours after the call and can be accessed by dialing 800-585-8367, or for international callers, 416-621-4642. The conference ID for the live call and the replay is 9279307. The replay will be available until November 11, 2020.

Interested investors and other parties may also listen to a simultaneous webcast of the conference call by logging onto the Investor Relations section of Sunnova’s website at www.sunnova.com.

About Sunnova

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE: NOVA) is a leading residential solar and energy storage service provider with customers across the U.S. states and its territories. Sunnova’s goal is to be the source of clean, affordable and reliable energy with a simple mission: to power energy independence so that homeowners have the freedom to live life uninterruptedTM.

For more information, visit www.sunnova.com, follow us on Twitter @Sunnova_Solar and connect with us on Facebook.

