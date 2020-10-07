ITT Declares Fourth-Quarter Dividend of 16.9 Cents Per Share

The Board of Directors of ITT Inc. (NYSE: ITT) has declared a fourth-quarter dividend of 16.9 cents per share on the company’s outstanding stock. The cash dividend will be payable on December 30, 2020 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on December 7, 2020.

ITT is a diversified leading manufacturer of highly engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and oil and gas markets. Building on its heritage of innovation, ITT partners with its customers to deliver enduring solutions to the key industries that underpin our modern way of life. ITT is headquartered in White Plains, N.Y., with employees in more than 35 countries and sales in approximately 125 countries. The company generated 2019 revenues of $2.85 billion. For more information, visit www.itt.com.

