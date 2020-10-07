Stamps.com Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results Call Invitation

Stamps.com (NASDAQ: STMP), the leading provider of USPS postage online and shipping software , today announced an invitation to join the Stamps.com Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results Conference Call. The call will take place Thursday, November 5, 2020, at 5:00 pm ET and will be webcast from our Investor Relations website at https://investor.stamps.com . The third quarter 2020 earnings press release will precede the earnings call at 4:30 pm ET on November 5, 2020.

About Stamps.com

Stamps.com (NASDAQ: STMP) is the leading provider of postage online and shipping software solutions to customers including consumers, small businesses, e-commerce shippers, enterprises, and high volume shippers. Stamps.com offers solutions that help businesses run their shipping operations more smoothly and function more successfully under the brand names Stamps.com, Endicia, MetaPack, ShipEngine, ShippingEasy, ShipStation, and ShipWorks. Stamps.com’s family of brands provides seamless access to mailing and shipping services through integrations with more than 500 unique partner applications.

"Safe Harbor" Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: This release may include “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts, and may relate to future events or the company’s anticipated results, business strategies or capital requirements, among other things, all of which involve risks and uncertainties. Important factors, including the company's ability to monetize its customers' transactions with carriers, the significant and unprecedented uncertainty regarding the direct and indirect business and economic impacts of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, and the company’s ability to successfully integrate and realize the benefits of its past or future strategic acquisitions or investments, among other things, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements, are detailed in filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission made from time to time by Stamps.com, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and Current Reports on Form 8-K. Matters described in forward-looking statements may also be affected by other known and unknown risks, trends, uncertainties and factors, many of which are beyond the company’s ability to control or predict. Stamps.com undertakes no obligation to release publicly any revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

