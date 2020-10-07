 

American Financial Group, Inc. Announces Its Conference Call and Webcast to Discuss 2020 Third Quarter Results

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
07.10.2020, 22:30   

American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE: AFG) expects to release its 2020 third quarter results after 5:00 p.m. (ET) on Wednesday, October 28, 2020. The release will be available shortly thereafter on AFG’s website at www.AFGinc.com.

In conjunction with its release, AFG will hold a conference call to discuss 2020 third quarter results at 11:30 a.m. (ET) on Thursday, October 29, 2020. There are two communication modes available to listen to the call.

By Telephone
 Toll-free access will be available by dialing 1-877-459-8719 (international dial-in 424-276-6843). The conference ID for the live call is 9486816. Please dial in five to ten minutes prior to the scheduled start time of the call. A replay will be available approximately two hours following the completion of the call and will remain available until 11:59 p.m. (ET) on November 5, 2020. To listen to the replay, dial 1-855-859-2056 (international dial-in 404-537-3406) and provide the conference ID 9486816.

Via the Internet
 The conference call and accompanying webcast slides will also be broadcast live over the internet. To access the event, click the following link: https://www.AFGinc.com/news-and-events/event-calendar. Alternatively, you can choose Events from the Investor Relations page at www.AFGinc.com.

An archived webcast will be available immediately after the call via the same link on our website until November 5, 2020 at 11:59 p.m. (ET).

About American Financial Group, Inc.

American Financial Group is an insurance holding company, based in Cincinnati, Ohio, with assets of approximately $70 billion as of June 30, 2020. Through the operations of Great American Insurance Group, AFG is engaged primarily in property and casualty insurance, focusing on specialized commercial products for businesses, and in the sale of traditional fixed and indexed annuities in the retail, financial institutions, broker-dealer, and registered investment advisor markets. Great American Insurance Group’s roots go back to 1872 with the founding of its flagship company, Great American Insurance Company.

