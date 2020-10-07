 

ATEC Announces Preliminary Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results

globenewswire
07.10.2020   
  • Third quarter U.S. revenue expected to grow over 40%
  • Eighth consecutive quarter of double-digit revenue growth
  • Revenue per case expands on strong pull- through from SafeOp neuromonitoring and new product adoption

CARLSBAD, Calif., Oct. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (“ATEC” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: ATEC), a medical device company dedicated to revolutionizing the approach to spine surgery, announced today preliminary, unaudited financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020.

Preliminary, Unaudited Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results

Preliminary, unaudited third quarter 2020 results are expected to reflect U.S. revenue growth of 41% to 43% compared to third quarter 2019. Growth was driven primarily by the continuing rapid adoption of recently released ATEC technologies and strong pull-through from the SafeOp Neural InformatiX System. New product sales represented over 70% of estimated U.S. revenue for the quarter.

  Quarter Ended September 30, 2020
(Unaudited) 		 
  Total revenue $40.7 million to $41.1 million  
  U.S. revenue $39.7 million to $40.0 million  
  U.S. gross margin 71% to 73%  
  Operating loss $(12.0) million to $(13.5) million  
  Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA $(1.7) million to $(2.2) million  

At September 30, 2020, the Company had approximately $41 million in cash and available borrowings under its senior secured credit facility.

“In a year of considerable uncertainty, ATEC is bringing predictability to both the clinical experience and financial performance,” said Pat Miles, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “We continue to deliver against the priorities that we committed to early this year: creating clinical distinction, revitalizing the sales force, and compelling surgeon adoption. This team has created significant value by advancing surgical outcomes in spine before, and we are fully committed to doing it again.”

