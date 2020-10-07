 

Global Arena Holding Completes Filings -- Upgraded to Current Status

New York, NY, Oct. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Global Arena Holding, Inc. (the “Company”) (OTC PINK: GAHC), a growth oriented, acquisition minded company, focused on specific niche markets offering exponential growth — is pleased to announce that the Company has completed its 2nd Quarter 10-Q, bringing the Company current with all of its filing requirements.

In previous announcements, the Company referenced that the filings would be delayed due to the COVID-19 health crisis. Nonetheless, management worked diligently to file their 10-K and two 10-Qs for the first and second quarters, to ensure that the Company would regain good standing.

“While completing these filings was a top priority for us, it did not prevent us from taking care of business as usual,” stated John Matthews, Chairman and CEO of Global Arena Holding, Inc. “The continuous improvement to our operations is evident when comparing our annual report to our recently filed quarterly report. We certainly encourage our supporters to review the filings, to get a better understanding of where we’ve come from and where we are heading to.” 

Management indicated that based on these filings, they believe there will eventually be several updates relating to many of the Company’s initiatives.

About Global Arena Holding 

Global Arena Holding, Inc. trades on the OTC Pink Sheets under the ticker symbol GAHC.   The Company has been publicly traded since 2011 and holds a number of interests, including Global Elections Services, Inc., Tidewater Energy Group Inc. and GAHI Acquisition Corp.

For additional information, please see the Company’s filings at SEC.gov.

Safe Harbor Statement

The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides a "safe harbor" for forward-looking statements. Certain information included in this press release contains statements that are forward-looking, such as statements related to the future anticipated direction of the industry, plans for future expansion, various business development activities, planned or required capital expenditures, future funding sources, anticipated sales growth, and potential contracts. Such forward-looking information involves important risks and uncertainties that could significantly affect anticipated results in the future and, accordingly, such results may differ from those expressed in any forward-looking statements made by, or on behalf of, the company. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, those relating to development and expansion activities, dependence on existing management, financing activities, domestic and global economic conditions, and other risks and uncertainties described in the Company's periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

