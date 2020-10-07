IBC Advanced Alloys Secures Extension of Line of Credit and Term Loan Facility with BMO Harris Bank

“We wish to thank BMO Harris Bank for its continuing support of and partnership with IBC as we intensify our efforts to strengthen IBC’s operational performance and grow global sales of the unique mission-critical alloy products that we manufacture,” said Mark A. Smith, CEO and Director of IBC.

FRANKLIN, Ind., Oct. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IBC Advanced Alloys Corp. (“ IBC ” or the “ Company ”) ( TSX-V: IB; OTCQB: IAALF ) announces that it has secured renewals of its existing line of credit and its term loan facility with BMO Harris Bank (”BMO”). The renewals extend the line of credit and term loan facility until September 30, 2021. Approximately $3.5 million is available to the Company under the line of credit at an interest rate of Prime + 2.25%, and the term loan has a maximum of approximately $1.2 million at an interest rate of 6.5%.

For more information on IBC and its innovative alloy products, go here.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors:

Mark A. Smith

Mark A. Smith, CEO and Chairman of the Board

Contact:

Mark A. Smith, CEO and Board Chairman

Jim Sims, Director of Investor and Public Relations

+1 (303) 503-6203

Email: jsims@policycom.com

Website: www.ibcadvancedalloys.com

@IBCAdvanced $IB $IAALF #Beryllium #Beralcast #BMO

About IBC Advanced Alloys Corp.

IBC is a leading beryllium and copper advanced alloys company serving a variety of industries such as defense, aerospace, automotive, telecommunications, precision manufacturing, and others. IBC's Copper Alloys Division manufactures and distributes a variety of copper alloys as castings and forgings, including beryllium copper, chrome copper, and aluminum bronze. IBC's Engineered Materials Division makes the Beralcast family of alloys, which can be precision cast and are used in an increasing number of defense, aerospace, and other systems, including the F-35 Joint Strike Fighter. IBC's has production facilities in Indiana, Massachusetts, Pennsylvania, and Missouri. The Company's common shares are traded on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "IB" and the OTCQB under the symbol "IAALF".

Cautionary Statements

The TSX Venture Exchange has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy of this news release. Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This disclosure contains forward-looking statements regarding, among other things, IBC’s expectation that it will succeed in strengthening its operational performance and grow product sales. Although IBC believes that the expectations reflected in this forward-looking statement are reasonable, forward-looking statements, by their very nature, are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties and are based on assumptions, both general and specific, which give rise to the possibility that actual results or events could differ materially from our expectations expressed in or implied by such forward-looking statement. The forward-looking statements made by the Company in this press release are based on its experience, perception of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments and other factors it believes are appropriate in the circumstances. As a result, we cannot guarantee that any forward-looking statement will materialize, and we caution you against relying on any of these forward-looking statements. IBC makes no commitment to revise or update any forward-looking statements in order to reflect events or circumstances after the date any such statement is made, except as required by applicable law. Additional information identifying risks and uncertainties is contained in IBC’s filings at www.sedar.com.