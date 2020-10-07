Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. to Release Fiscal 2021 Second Quarter Earnings Results

TARRYTOWN, N.Y., Oct. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) today announced that it will issue its fiscal 2021 second quarter earnings release on Thursday, November 5, 2020 before the opening of the market. The Company will host a conference call to discuss the results that same morning at 8:30 a.m. ET.



To participate via phone listeners calling from the U.S. and Canada may dial 844-233-9440, or 574-990-1016 internationally, using the conference ID 4199894. The Company will provide a live Internet webcast as well as an archived replay, which can be accessed from the Investor Relations page of www.prestigeconsumerhealthcare.com.