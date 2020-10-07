PRA Health Sciences to Report Third Quarter 2020 Earnings

RALEIGH, N.C., Oct. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

PRA Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRAH) will release its third quarter 2020 results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 4, 2020. The Company will also host a conference call on Thursday, November 5, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. (ET) to discuss the results with members of the investment community.

To participate via telephone, investors and analysts should dial (877) 930-8062 within the United States or (253) 336-7647 outside the United States approximately 10 minutes prior to the call start time. The conference ID for the call is 6797898. An audio replay of the call will be available for one week following the call and can be accessed by dialing (855) 859-2056 within the United States or (404) 537-3406 outside the United States. The replay ID is 6797898.