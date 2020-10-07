 

PRA Health Sciences to Report Third Quarter 2020 Earnings

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
07.10.2020, 23:09  |  25   |   |   

RALEIGH, N.C., Oct. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

PRA Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRAH) will release its third quarter 2020 results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 4, 2020. The Company will also host a conference call on Thursday, November 5, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. (ET) to discuss the results with members of the investment community.

To participate via telephone, investors and analysts should dial (877) 930-8062 within the United States or (253) 336-7647 outside the United States approximately 10 minutes prior to the call start time. The conference ID for the call is 6797898. An audio replay of the call will be available for one week following the call and can be accessed by dialing (855) 859-2056 within the United States or (404) 537-3406 outside the United States. The replay ID is 6797898.

A live audio broadcast will be available on the investor relations section of the PRA Health Sciences website. Following the teleconference, an audio playback of the call will be available at the same website.

ABOUT PRA HEALTH SCIENCES

PRA Health Sciences is one of the world’s leading global contract research organizations by revenue, providing outsourced clinical development and data solution services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries. PRA’s global clinical development platform includes more than 75 offices across North America, Europe, Asia, Latin America, Africa, Australia and the Middle East and more than 17,500 employees worldwide. Since 2000, PRA has participated in approximately 4,000 clinical trials worldwide. In addition, PRA has participated in the pivotal or supportive trials that led to U.S. Food and Drug Administration or international regulatory approval of more than 95 drugs. To learn more about PRA, please visit www.prahs.com.

INVESTOR INQUIRIES: InvestorRelations@prahs.com

MEDIA INQUIRIES: Laurie Hurst, Director, Communications and Public Relations
hurstlaurie@prahs.com | +1 (919) 786-8435

 


PRA Health Sciences Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
CRISPR Therapeutics Congratulates Co-Founder Emmanuelle Charpentier on Receiving the 2020 Nobel ...
NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology Announces Closing of a Licensing & Distribution Agreement with Bintai ...
QuestCap to Launch COVID-19 Testing Sites
Denali Therapeutics Announces Closing of Collaboration and Share Purchase Agreements with Biogen
Scilex Holding Company, a Subsidiary of Sorrento Therapeutics, Announces Continuous Sales Growth in ...
Fura Gems Shareholders Approve Going Private Transaction
Mydecine Innovations Group Announces Filing of Provisional Patent for the Treatment of PTSD with ...
FenixOro Management To Host Live Webinar Thursday October 8th, 12: 00pm EDT
Aerojet Rocketdyne’s New State-of-the-Art Large Solid Rocket Motor Facility Open for Operations
Admission to Trading on the Nasdaq Vilnius Stock Exchange and London Stock Exchange plc
Titel
Dr. Patrick Gruber to Participate in Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 12: 00 pm EDT
AgraFlora Organics Submits Response to Request for More Information from Health Canada and Moves ...
Director Declaration
Phase Two Drilling Continues to Intersect Strong Gold-Silver-Copper Mineralisation at San Francisco ...
Nevada Copper Delivers Copper Concentrate and Provides Operations Update
Ohio Tobacco Wholesaler Places Initial Order of Taat Beyond Tobacco
“Past, Present, Future”: Taat CEO Sets the Scene for the Next Steps of Beyond Tobacco in New Corporate Video
McKinsey Study ‘Road Map to a US Hydrogen Economy’ Promotes Scale-Up Activities in the Growing ...
Mesoblast Receives Complete Response Letter From the FDA for Biologics License Application for ...
NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology Announces Shareholder Conference Call on Thursday October 8, 2020 at 8: 00 AM
Titel
BioNTech gibt Pressekonferenz, um Update zu Produktionsplan für COVID-19 Impfstoff bekannt zu ...
Taat Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQB Market
Bolt Metals Corp. Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Nevada Silver-Gold Property and Provides ...
Champignon Provides Update on Disclosure Review
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC SECOND QUARTER 2020 EURO AND GBP EQUIVALENT DIVIDEND PAYMENTS
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Announces Accelerated Expiry Date for Warrants
Bolt Metals Corp. Completes Share Consolidation
AgraFlora’s Subsidiary Farmako Obtains Additional EU-GMP Cannabis for Distribution in Germany
Pfizer und BioNTech veröffentlichen präklinische Daten zu mRNA-basiertem Impfstoffkandidaten ...
AgraFlora’s Subsidiary Farmako Secures Additional Supply of EU-GMP Cannabis via Definitive Supply ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
17:10 Uhr
PRA Health Sciences von BARDA als Mitglied des exklusiven Clinical Studies Network ausgewählt
06.10.20
PRA Health Sciences selected by BARDA to be a member of its exclusive Clinical Studies Network
19.09.20
PRA Health Sciences und Deep Lens geben strategische Beziehung zur Beschleunigung der Patientenrekrutierung für Präzisionsstudien zu Krebs bekannt
18.09.20
PRA Health Sciences and Deep Lens announce strategic relationship to accelerate patient recruitment for precision cancer trials
16.09.20
PRA Health Sciences gibt Ernennung eines neuen Verwaltungsratsmitglieds bekannt
15.09.20
PRA Health Sciences Announces Appointment of New Director