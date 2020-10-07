 

Grant of Restricted Stock Units and Warrants to Employees in Genmab

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
07.10.2020   

Company Announcement

Copenhagen, Denmark; October 7, 2020 – Genmab A/S (Nasdaq: GMAB) announced today that at a board meeting the board decided to grant 14,187 restricted stock units and 43,941 warrants to employees of the company and three of the company's subsidiaries.

Each restricted stock unit is awarded cost-free and provides the owner with a right and obligation to receive one share in Genmab A/S of nominally DKK 1. The fair value of each restricted stock unit is equal to the closing market price on the date of grant of one Genmab A/S share, DKK 2,317.

The restricted stock units will vest on the first banking day of the month following a period of three years from the date of grant. Furthermore, the restricted stock units are subject to vesting conditions set out in the restricted stock unit program adopted by the board of directors in accordance with the Remuneration Policy adopted by the shareholders at the annual general meeting. Information concerning Genmab’s restricted stock unit program can be found on www.genmab.com under Investors > Stock information > Restricted stock units.

The exercise price for each warrant is DKK 2,317. Each warrant is awarded cost-free and entitles the owner to subscribe one share of nominally DKK 1 subject to payment of the exercise price. By application of the Black-Scholes formula, the fair value of each warrant can be calculated as DKK 748.02.

The warrants vest three years after the grant date, and all warrants expire at the seventh anniversary of the grant date. The new warrants have been granted on the terms and conditions set out in the warrant program adopted by the board of directors on March 28, 2017. Information concerning Genmab’s warrant schemes can be found on www.genmab.com under Investors > Stock information > Warrants.

About Genmab
Genmab is a publicly traded, international biotechnology company specializing in the creation and development of differentiated antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. Founded in 1999, the company is the creator of the following approved antibodies: DARZALEX (daratumumab, under agreement with Janssen Biotech, Inc.) for the treatment of certain multiple myeloma indications in territories including the U.S., Europe and Japan, Kesimpta (subcutaneous ofatumumab, under agreement with Novartis AG), for the treatment of adults with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis in the U.S. and TEPEZZA (teprotumumab, under agreement with Roche granting sublicense to Horizon Therapeutics plc) for the treatment of thyroid eye disease in the U.S. A subcutaneous formulation of daratumumab, known as DARZALEX FASPRO (daratumumab and hyaluronidase-fihj) in the U.S., has been approved in the U.S. and Europe for the treatment of adult patients with certain multiple myeloma indications. The first approved Genmab created therapy, Arzerra (ofatumumab, under agreement with Novartis AG), approved for the treatment of certain chronic lymphocytic leukemia indications, is available in Japan and is also available in other territories via compassionate use or oncology access programs. Daratumumab is in clinical development by Janssen for the treatment of additional multiple myeloma indications, other blood cancers and amyloidosis. Genmab also has a broad clinical and pre-clinical product pipeline. Genmab's technology base consists of validated and proprietary next generation antibody technologies - the DuoBody platform for generation of bispecific antibodies, the HexaBody platform, which creates effector function enhanced antibodies, the HexElect platform, which combines two co-dependently acting HexaBody molecules to introduce selectivity while maximizing therapeutic potency and the DuoHexaBody platform, which enhances the potential potency of bispecific antibodies through hexamerization. The company intends to leverage these technologies to create opportunities for full or co-ownership of future products. Genmab has alliances with top tier pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. Genmab is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark with sites in Utrecht, the Netherlands, Princeton, New Jersey, U.S. and Tokyo, Japan.

