 

Firan Technology Group Corporation (“FTG”) Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results

TORONTO, Oct. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Firan Technology Group Corporation (TSX: FTG) today announced financial results for the third quarter 2020.

  • Ended Q3 2020 with over $47M in total backlog, of which $26M is due in Q4 2020
  • Generated $3.2M in cash in Q3 and ended the quarter with $8.8M in net cash on the balance sheet
  • Achieved a gross margin percentage of 27.6%
  • Received $0.8M in Canadian Emergency Wage Subsidy in the quarter
  • Entered into a new 2 year, $20M USD committed credit facility on terms similar to the previous agreement with our current lender

Third Quarter Results: (three months ended August 28, 2020 compared with three months ended August 30, 2019)

  Q3 2020
 		  Q3 2019
 		 
Sales $24,364,000   $27,953,000  
     
Gross Margin   6,722,000     7,923,000  
Gross Margin (%)   27.6%     28.3%  
     
Operating Earnings (1):   3,600,000     4,367,000  
     
• R&D Investment   1,302,000     1,223,000  
• R&D Tax Credits   (195,000)     (214,000)  
• Foreign Exchange Loss   1,011,000     236,000  
• Amortization of Intangibles   94,000     284,000  
     
Net Earnings before Tax   1,388,000     2,838,000  
     
• Income Tax   773,000     1,087,000  
• Non-controlling Interests   (30,000)     (32,000)  
     
Net Earnings After Tax $645,000   $1,783,000  
     
Earnings per share    
- basic $0.03   $0.08  
- diluted $0.03   $0.07  
     

Year-to-Date: (nine months ended August 28, 2020 compared with nine months ended August 30, 2019)

  YTD 2020
 		  YTD 2019
 		 
Sales $75,724,000   $85,578,000  
     
Gross Margin   19,356,000     24,394,000  
Gross Margin (%)   25.6%     28.5%  
     
Operating Earnings (1):   8,155,000     13,073,000  
     
• R&D Investment   3,966,000     3,507,000  
• R&D Tax Credits   (570,000)     (409,000)  
• Foreign Exchange Loss   596,000)     532,000  
• Amortization of Intangibles   490,000     827,000  
• Impairment of Intangibles   1,145,000     -  
     
Net Earnings before Tax   2,528,000     8,616,000  
     
• Income Tax   2,544,000     3,242,000  
• Non-controlling Interests   (98,000)     (109,000)  
     
Net Earnings After Tax $82,000   $5,483,000  
     
Earnings per share    
- basic $0.00   $0.24  
- diluted $0.00   $0.22  
     

(1) Operating Earnings is not a measure recognized under International Financial Reporting Standards (“IFRS”). Management believes that this measure is important to many of the Corporation’s shareholders, creditors and other stakeholders. The Corporation’s method of calculating Operating Earnings may differ from other corporations and accordingly may not be comparable to measures used by other corporations.

Business Highlights

FTG accomplished many goals in Q3 2020 that continue to improve the Corporation and position it for the future, including:

  • Received further Canadian government support to offset the impact of COVID-19, in the form of $0.8M grant
  • Reduced overtime across FTG to reduce wage costs, particularly in sites focused on the commercial aerospace markets
  • Reduced headcount by 3-4% primarily through attrition
  • Achieved a 0.87:1 book-to-bill ratio with increased backlog in the US sites focused more on defense work and decreased backlog in Canadian and Chinese sites focused more on commercial aerospace programs
  • Backlog negatively impacted by strengthening Canadian dollar that reduced backlog by approximately $3M compared to prior quarter
  • FTG Aerospace Toronto was approved by Transport Canada as an approved maintenance organization (AMO) opening up future aftermarket opportunities

For FTG, overall sales decreased by $3.6M or 13% from $28.0M in Q3 2019 to $24.4M in Q3 2020.  The Canadian dollar was $0.02 weaker in Q3 this year versus Q3 last year. The COVID-19 pandemic has negatively impacted commercial aerospace activity this year and this impacted FTG’s sites predominantly focused on this market which include Circuits Toronto and the facilities in China. On a year-to-date basis, sales were $75.7M compared to $85.6M for the same period last year. The drop is due to the COVID-19 pandemic in combination with timing on simulator related orders.

The Circuits Segment sales were down $2.6M, or 14% in Q3 2020 versus Q3 2019. Included in Q3 2020 were sales of $1.6M from Circuits Fredericksburg compared to $1.2M in Q3 last year when that site was acquired. Circuits Fredericksburg was slightly impacted by a fire in that facility at the start of the quarter. The facility is fully operational and remediation is complete. The Toronto and the Joint Venture in China sites were all down in the quarter due to reduced demand. Year-to-date sales in the Circuits Segment were $51.7M vs $52.8M in 2019. Circuits Fredericksburg contributed $6.3M in 2020 compared to $1.2M in 2019.  

For the Aerospace Segment, sales in Q3 2020 were $8.7M compared to $9.6M in Q3 last year. Simulator related sales were down $1M in Q3 2020. Simulator revenues are expected to be strong in the fourth quarter. The Aerospace sites were negatively impacted by extended component lead times as a result of COVID-19 impacts on the supply chain.  Year-to-date 2020, Aerospace Segment sales were down $8.8M or 27%, partly due to lower demand and partly due to timing of simulator related orders.

Gross margins in Q3 2020 were $6.7M or 27.6% compared to $7.9M or 28.3% in Q3 2019. The lower sales impacted the overall margin while strong cost control and the Canadian wage subsidy partially offset this drop.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) for FTG for Q3 2020 was $3.3M compared to $4.3M in Q3 2019.  

The following table reconciles net earnings to EBITDA(2) for the quarter and the trailing 12 months ended August 28, 2020.

  Q3 2020 Trailing 12 Months
     
Net earnings to equity holders of FTG   645,000   657,000
Add:    
Interest, accretion   200,000   630,000
Income taxes   773,000   3,048,000
Depreciation/Amortization Stock Comp./Impairment   1,646,000   7,615,000
     
EBITDA $3,264,000 $11,950,000

(2) EBITDA are not measures recognized under International Financial Reporting Standards (“IFRS”). Management believes that these measures are important to many of the Corporation’s shareholders, creditors and other stakeholders. The Corporation’s method of calculating EBITDA may differ from other corporations and accordingly may not be comparable to measures used by other corporations.

Net profit after tax at FTG in Q3 2020 was $0.6M or $0.03 per diluted share compared to a net profit of $1.8M or $0.07 per diluted share in Q3 2019. Net profit after tax in Q3 2020 was impacted by the lower sales, offset by strong cost controls and the Canadian wage subsidy.

The Circuits Segment net earnings before corporate and interest and other costs was $1.2M in Q3 2020 compared to $3.3M in Q3 2019.  The lower sales was the most significant impact on the segment profitability.  For the year-to-date, the net earnings before corporate and interest and other costs was $5.7M compared to $9.4M in the first 9 month of 2019.

The Aerospace net earnings before corporate and interest and other costs in the quarter was $1.2M in Q3 2020 versus $0.1M in Q3 2019. The improvement is primarily due to improved performance at the Chatsworth facility, offset by the impact of lower sales. In the first 9 months of 2020, the net earnings before corporate and interest and other costs was ($0.2M) compared to $1.3M in the same period last year. Reduced sales impacted earnings and Q1 2020 included $1.1M cost for impairment of intangible assets.

As at August 28, 2020, the Corporation’s net working capital was $37.1M, compared to $28.6M at year-end in 2019. The increase is due to higher cash, higher inventories, lower accounts payable offset by lower accounts receivable. Also at year-end, all debt was classified as current and with the new bank facility, $4.2M is now long term debt.

Net cash at the end of Q3 2020 was $8.8M compared to net cash of $2.2M at the end of 2019.  

The Corporation will host a live conference call on Thursday October 8, 2020 at 8:30am (Eastern) to discuss the results of Q3 2020.

Anyone wishing to participate in the call should dial 647-427-2311 or 1-866-521-4909 and identify that you are calling to participate in the FTG conference call. The Chairperson is Mr. Brad Bourne. A replay of the call will be available until November 7, 2020 and will be available on the FTG website at www.ftgcorp.com. The number to call for a rebroadcast is 416-621-4642 or 1-800-585-8367, Conference ID 3473018.

ABOUT FIRAN TECHNOLOGY GROUP CORPORATION

FTG is an aerospace and defense electronics product and subsystem supplier to customers around the globe. FTG has two operating units:

FTG Circuits is a manufacturer of high technology, high reliability printed circuit boards. Our customers are leaders in the aviation, defense, and high technology industries. FTG Circuits has operations in Toronto, Ontario, Chatsworth, California, Fredericksburg, Virginia and a joint venture in Tianjin, China.

FTG Aerospace manufactures and repairs illuminated cockpit panels, keyboards and sub-assemblies for original equipment manufacturers of aerospace and defense equipment. FTG Aerospace has operations in Toronto, Ontario, Chatsworth, California, Fort Worth, Texas and Tianjin, China.

The Corporation's shares are traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol FTG.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are related to, but not limited to, FTG’s operations, anticipated financial performance, business prospects and strategies. Forward-looking information typically contains words such as “anticipate”, “believe”, “expect”, “plan” or similar words suggesting future outcomes. Such statements are based on the current expectations of management of the Corporation and inherently involve numerous risks and uncertainties, known and unknown, including economic factors and the Corporation’s industry, generally. The preceding list is not exhaustive of all possible factors. Such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual events and results could differ materially from those expressed or implied by forward-looking statements made by the Corporation. The reader is cautioned to consider these and other factors carefully when making decisions with respect to the Corporation and not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Other than as may be required by law, FTG disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any such forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

For further information please contact:        

Bradley C. Bourne, President and CEO                                                           
Firan Technology Group Corporation
Tel: (416) 299-4000 x314
bradbourne@ftgcorp.com

Jamie Crichton, Vice President and CFO                                                
Firan Technology Group Corporation
Tel:(416) 299-4000 x264
jamiecrichton@ftgcorp.com

Additional information can be found at the Corporation’s website www.ftgcorp.com


FIRAN TECHNOLOGY GROUP CORPORATION      
Interim Condensed Consolidated Statements of Financial Position    
             
(Unaudited)   August 28, November 30,  
(in thousands of Canadian dollars)  2020  2019   
ASSETS        
Current assets      
Cash     $ 15,710 $ 7,647    
Accounts receivable   15,634   21,085    
Contract assets   498   432    
Inventories     23,456   21,990    
Prepaid expenses   2,332   1,770    
          57,630   52,924    
Non-current assets      
Plant and equipment, net   13,206   13,830    
Right-of-use assets   12,540   -    
Deferred income tax assets   724   724    
Investment tax credits receivable   1,587   3,035    
Deferred development costs   218   279    
Intangible assets and other assets, net   943   2,585    
Total assets   $ 86,848 $ 73,377    
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY      
Current liabilities      
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 11,994 $ 17,104    
Provisions     767   946    
Contract liabilities   2,623   216    
Current portion of bank debt   2,704   5,416    
Current portion of lease liabilities   1,717   -    
Income tax payable   732   639    
          20,537   24,321    
Non-current liabilities      
Bank debt     4,246   -    
Lease liabilities   11,080   -    
Deferred tax payable   1,412   1,297    
Total liabilities   37,275   25,618    
Equity        
Retained earnings $ 17,827 $ 17,745    
Accumulated other comprehensive loss   583   (1,554 )  
          18,410   16,191    
Share capital      
Common Shares   19,663   19,323    
Preferred Shares   2,218   2,218    
Contributed surplus   8,285   8,933    
Total equity attributable to FTG's shareholders   48,576   46,665    
Non-controlling interest   997   1,094    
Total equity   49,573   47,759    
Total liabilities and equity $ 86,848 $ 73,377    
             


FIRAN TECHNOLOGY GROUP CORPORATION                
Interim Condensed Consolidated Statements of Earnings (loss)              
                     
        Three months ended Nine months ended  
(Unaudited) August 28,   August 30,   August 28,   August 30,  
(in thousands of Canadian dollars, except per share amounts)  2020   2019   2020   2019  
                     
Sales   $ 24,364     $ 27,953     $ 75,724     $ 85,578    
                     
Cost of sales                
  Cost of sales   16,203       19,097       52,080       58,564    
  Depreciation of plant and equipment   1,048       933       3,111       2,620    
  Depreciation of right-of-use assets   391       -       1,177       -    
Total cost of sales   17,642       20,030       56,368       61,184    
Gross margin   6,722       7,923       19,356       24,394    
                     
Expenses                
  Selling, general and administrative   2,827       3,367       10,314       10,728    
  Research and development costs   1,302       1,223       3,966       3,507    
  Recovery of investment tax credits, net   (195 )     (214 )     (570 )     (409 )  
  Depreciation of plant and equipment   62       40       162       123    
  Depreciation of right-of-use assets   12       -       37       -    
  Amortization of intangible assets   94       284       490       827    
  Interest expense on bank debt, net   61       69       159       236    
  Accretion on lease liabilities   139       -       417       -    
  Stock based compensation   21       80       112       234    
  Foreign exchange loss   1,011       236       596       532    
  Impairment of intangible assets   -       -       1,145       -    
Total expenses   5,334       5,085       16,828       15,778    
                     
Earnings before income taxes   1,388       2,838       2,528       8,616    
                     
Current income tax expense   734       1,044       2,429       3,115    
Deferred income tax expense   39       43       115       127    
Total income tax expense   773       1,087       2,544       3,242    
                     
Net earnings (loss) $ 615     $ 1,751     $ (16 )   $ 5,374    
                     
Attributable to:                
Non-controlling interest $ (30 )   $ (32 )   $ (98 )   $ (109 )  
Equity holders of FTG $ 645     $ 1,783       82       5,483    
                     
Earnings per share, attributable to the equity holders of FTG                
  Basic $ 0.03     $ 0.08     $ -     $ 0.24    
  Diluted $ 0.03     $ 0.07     $ -     $ 0.22    
                     


FIRAN TECHNOLOGY GROUP CORPORATION                
Interim Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (Loss)        
                     
          Three months ended Nine months ended
(Unaudited)   August 28,   August 30,   August 28,   August 30,
(in thousands of Canadian dollars)    2020     2019     2020     2019 
                     
Net earnings (loss)   $ 615     $ 1,751     $ (16 )   $ 5,374  
                     
Other comprehensive earnings (loss) to be reclassified to                
  net earnings (loss) in subsequent periods:                
                     
  Change in foreign currency translation adjustments     (1,071 )     (634 )     (305 )     (344 )
  Change in net unrealized loss (gain) on derivative financial instruments                
    designated as cash flow hedges     4,117       543       3,257       (782 )
  Change in tax impact     (1,030 )     (136 )     (814 )     195  
                     
          2,016       (227 )     2,138       (931 )
                     
Total comprehensive income   $ 2,631     $ 1,524     $ 2,122     $ 4,443  
                     
Attributable to:                
Equity holders of FTG   $ 2,685     $ 1,613     $ 2,219     $ 4,580  
Non-controlling interest   $ (54 )   $ (89 )   $ (97 )   $ (137 )
                     



FIRAN TECHNOLOGY GROUP CORPORATION                  
Interim Condensed Consolidated Statements of Changes in Equity              
                       
                       
Nine months ended August 28, 2020     Attributed to the equity holders of FTG          
            Accumulated          
            other   Non-      
(Unaudited) Common Preferred Retained Contributed comprehensive controlling Total    
(in thousands of Canadian dollars) shares shares earnings surplus loss Total interest equity    
Balance, November 30, 2019 $ 19,323   $ 2,218 $ 17,745 $ 8,933   $ (1,554 ) $ 46,665   $ 1,094   $ 47,759      
Net earnings (loss)   -     -   82   -     -     82     (98 )   (16 )    
Stock-based compensation   -     -   -   112     -     112     -     112      
Transfer from contributed surplus to share capital for                    
  PSU’s exercised   760         (760 )   -     -     -     -      
Common shares repurchase and issue on exercise                    
  of PSU's   (420 )   -   -   -     -     (420 )   -     (420 )    
Change in foreign currency translation adjustments   -     -   -   -     (306 )   (306 )   1     (305 )    
Change in net unrealized loss on derivative financial                    
  instruments designated as cash flow hedges, net of                    
  tax impact   -     -   -   -     2,443     2,443     -     2,443      
Balance, August 28, 2020 $ 19,663   $ 2,218 $ 17,827 $ 8,285   $ 583   $ 48,576   $ 997   $ 49,573      
                       
Nine months ended Augus 30, 2019     Attributed to the equity holders of FTG          
            Accumulated          
            Other   Non-      
(Unaudited) Common Preferred Retained Contributed Comprehensive   controlling Total    
(in thousands of Canadian dollars) shares shares earnings surplus loss Total interest equity    
Balance, November 30, 2018 $ 19,323   $ 2,218 $ 11,687 $ 8,672   $ (774 ) $ 41,126   $ 1,181   $ 42,307      
Net earnings (loss)   -     -   5,483   -     -     5,483     (109 )   5,374      
Stock-based compensation   -     -   -   234     -     234     -     234      
Change in foreign currency translation adjustments   -     -   -   -     (316 )   (316 )   (28 )   (344 )    
Change in net unrealized loss on derivative financial                    
  instruments designated as cash flow hedges                    
  net of tax impact   -     -   -   -     (587 )   (587 )   -     (587 )    
Balance, August 30, 2019 $ 19,323   $ 2,218 $ 17,170 $ 8,906   $ (1,677 ) $ 45,940   $ 1,044   $ 46,984      
                       
                       


FIRAN TECHNOLOGY GROUP CORPORATION                  
Interim Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows                  
                         
            Three months ended Nine months ended  
(Unaudited)   August 28,   August 30,   August 28,   August 30,  
(in thousands of Canadian dollars)    2020    2019    2020    2019  
Net inflow (outflow) of cash related to the following:                  
Operating activities                  
Net earnings (loss)   $ 615     $ 1,751     $ (16 )   $ 5,374    
Items not affecting cash:                  
  Stock-based compensation     21       80       112       234    
  Loss (gain) on disposal of plant and equipment     -       -       6       (1 )  
  Effect of exchange rates on US dollar debt     (415 )     (111 )     (217 )     15    
  Depreciation of plant and equipment     1,111       973       3,274       2,743    
  Depreciation of right-of-use assets     403       -       1,214       -    
  Amortization of intangible assets     94       284       490       827    
  Amortization, other     17       3       28       9    
  Impairment of intangible assets     -       -       1,145       -    
  Investment tax credits/deferred income taxes     950       779       1,555       1,331    
  Accretion on lease liabilities     139       -       417       -    
  Decrease (increase) in net unrealized loss on derivative financial instruments                  
    designated as cash flow hedges, net of taxes     3,087       (35 )     2,442       (737 )  
Net change in non-cash operating working capital     (2,653 )     3,603       588       (1,001 )  
            3,369       7,327       11,038       8,794    
Investing activities                  
  Additions to plant and equipment     (236 )     (1,384 )     (2,721 )     (2,385 )  
  Acquisition of Colonial Circuits Inc., net of cash acquired     -       (3,817 )     -       (3,817 )  
  Recovery (additions) of contract and other costs     11       13       60       (6 )  
            (225 )     (5,188 )     (2,661 )     (6,208 )  
Net cash flow from operating and investing activities     3,144       2,139       8,377       2,586    
Financing activities                  
  Proceeds from bank debt     -       -       3,309       -    
  Repayments of bank debt     (514 )     (505 )     (1,552 )     (1,526 )  
  Lease liability payments     (448 )     -       (1,360 )     -    
  Repurchase of common shares on exercise of PSU's     -       -       (420 )     -    
            (962 )     (505 )     (23 )     (1,526 )  
Effects of foreign exchange rate changes on cash flow     (730 )     (36 )     (291 )     (176 )  
Net increase in cash flow     1,452       1,598       8,063       884    
Cash, beginning of the period     14,258       4,312       7,647       5,026    
Cash, end of period   $ 15,710     $ 5,910       15,710     $ 5,910    
                         
Disclosure of cash payments                  
  Payment for interest   $ 46     $ 74     $ 155     $ 245    
  Payments for income taxes   $ 18     $ 265     $ 1,136     $ 1,386    
                         

