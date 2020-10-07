Ventura County Becomes the Latest in California to Approve the Reopening of Movie Theatres as AMC Theatres Prepares to Reopen Its 18th California Location on October 9

AMC DINE-IN Thousand Oaks 14 is one of several theatres reopening for the first time in October. During the first three Fridays in October, the Company plans to resume operations at approximately 40 locations in California, North Carolina and Michigan. Beginning Friday, October 16, more than 500 AMC locations will be serving guests.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC), the largest theatrical exhibitor in the United States, in Europe & the Middle East and the world, today announced that following the recent approval by Ventura County in California, the Company will reopen AMC DINE-IN Thousand Oaks 14, beginning Friday, October 9. Ventura County, near the Los Angeles area, is the latest county in California to approve the reopening of movie theatres.

In areas where theatres are not yet able to open, AMC continues to have discussions with local authorities about resuming operations. AMC will reopen its remaining theatres once authorized to do so by state and local officials. All reopened AMCs stringently enforce AMC Safe & Clean and follow all local guidelines and directives.

Upon reopening, guests at AMC DINE-IN Thousand Oaks 14 can expect the Company’s popular AMC DINE-IN Delivery to Seat model. Guests can place their order at the Food and Beverage area in the lobby from an expanded menu, and then head into their auditorium where their food is delivered to their all new AMC Signature Recliner.

Moviegoers headed to the theatre can expect several new movies in the coming weeks. Exciting titles include THE WAR WITH GRANDPA starring Robert De Niro, and YELLOW ROSE, which open this weekend in the United States. Other titles coming soon include HONEST THIEF and 2 HEARTS on October 16, THE EMPTY MAN on October 23, COME PLAY on October 30, LET HIM GO on November 6, FREAKY and THE COMEBACK TRAIL on November 13, SOUL on November 20 and THE CROODS: A NEW AGE and HAPPIEST SEASON on November 25, as well as local language films in certain countries outside the U.S.

AMC CEO Adam Aron commented: “It’s encouraging that we continue to make progress opening theatres in California and in the key Los Angeles area market. We continue to reopen responsibly. The feedback we’ve received from our guests indicate that our AMC Safe & Clean policies and protocols are working exactly as intended. We’re seeing record-high guest scores for the cleanliness of our theatres, far exceeding the marks we’ve received in the decades we’ve been tracking guest feedback. AMC Safe & Clean is the cornerstone of our efforts to woo back moviegoers to cinemas. Our AMC Safe & Clean protocols feature social distancing, mandatory mask wearing, the easy availability of disinfecting wipes and hand sanitizer, along with high tech solutions like electrostatic sprayers, HEPA vacuums and enhanced air filtration through MERV 13 filters, as well as numerous other new safety and cleanliness procedures.”