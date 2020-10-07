 

GRAY SETS DATE FOR THIRD QUARTER EARNINGS RELEASE AND EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL

ATLANTA, Oct. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE: GTN) today announced that it will release its earnings results for the quarter ending September 30, 2020 on Thursday, November 5, 2020.

Earnings Conference Call Information

            Gray Television, Inc. will host a conference call to discuss its operating results for the quarter ended September 30, 2020 on Thursday, November 5, 2020.  The call will begin at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time.  The live dial-in number is 1-855-493-3489 and the confirmation code is 5369129.  The call will be webcast live and available for replay at www.gray.tv.  The taped replay of the conference call will be available at 1-855-859-2056 Confirmation Code:  5369129 until December 4, 2020.

About Gray Television

Gray currently owns and/or operates television stations and leading digital properties in 94 television markets that collectively reach approximately 24 percent of US television households.  Over calendar year 2019, Gray’s stations were ranked first in 69 markets, and first or second in 87 markets, as calculated by Comscore’s audience measurement service.   Gray also owns video program production, marketing, and digital businesses including Raycom Sports, Tupelo-Raycom, and RTM Studios, the producer of PowerNation programs and content. For further information, please visit  www.gray.tv. 

CONTACT: Gray Contacts:

www.gray.tv
Jim Ryan, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, 404-504-9828
Kevin P. Latek, Executive Vice President, Chief Legal and Development Officer, 404-266-8333

