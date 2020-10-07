 

Onex to Announce Third-Quarter Results on November 13, 2020

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
07.10.2020, 23:30  |  26   |   |   

All amounts in U.S. dollars unless otherwise stated 

TORONTO, Oct. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Onex Corporation (TSX: ONEX) will release its results for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 on November 13, 2020. A live broadcast of Onex’ webcast to discuss the results will begin at 11:00 a.m. ET on November 13, 2020.

A link to the live webcast and the 90-day on-line replay will be available at www.onex.com/events-and-presentations.

About Onex

Founded in 1984, Onex invests and manages capital on behalf of its shareholders, institutional investors and high net worth clients from around the world.  Onex’ platforms include: Onex Partners, private equity funds focused on larger opportunities in North America and Europe; ONCAP, private equity funds focused on middle market and smaller opportunities in North America; Onex Credit, which manages primarily non-investment grade debt through collateralized loan obligations, private debt and other credit strategies; and Gluskin Sheff’s actively managed public equity and public credit funds.  In total, Onex has approximately $35.6 billion of assets under management, of which approximately $6.6 billion is its own shareholder capital.  With offices in Toronto, New York, New Jersey and London, Onex and its experienced management teams are collectively the largest investors across Onex’ platforms.

The Onex Partners and ONCAP businesses have assets of $45 billion, generate annual revenues of $25 billion and employ approximately 165,000 people worldwide.  Onex shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the stock symbol ONEX.  For more information on Onex, visit its website at www.onex.com.  Onex’ security filings can also be accessed at www.sedar.com.

For further information:
Claire Glossop Irani
Director, Client and Product Solutions
Tel: +1 416.362.7711 


Onex Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
CRISPR Therapeutics Congratulates Co-Founder Emmanuelle Charpentier on Receiving the 2020 Nobel ...
NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology Announces Closing of a Licensing & Distribution Agreement with Bintai ...
QuestCap to Launch COVID-19 Testing Sites
Denali Therapeutics Announces Closing of Collaboration and Share Purchase Agreements with Biogen
Scilex Holding Company, a Subsidiary of Sorrento Therapeutics, Announces Continuous Sales Growth in ...
Fura Gems Shareholders Approve Going Private Transaction
Mydecine Innovations Group Announces Filing of Provisional Patent for the Treatment of PTSD with ...
FenixOro Management To Host Live Webinar Thursday October 8th, 12: 00pm EDT
Aerojet Rocketdyne’s New State-of-the-Art Large Solid Rocket Motor Facility Open for Operations
Admission to Trading on the Nasdaq Vilnius Stock Exchange and London Stock Exchange plc
Titel
Dr. Patrick Gruber to Participate in Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 12: 00 pm EDT
AgraFlora Organics Submits Response to Request for More Information from Health Canada and Moves ...
Director Declaration
Phase Two Drilling Continues to Intersect Strong Gold-Silver-Copper Mineralisation at San Francisco ...
Nevada Copper Delivers Copper Concentrate and Provides Operations Update
Ohio Tobacco Wholesaler Places Initial Order of Taat Beyond Tobacco
“Past, Present, Future”: Taat CEO Sets the Scene for the Next Steps of Beyond Tobacco in New Corporate Video
McKinsey Study ‘Road Map to a US Hydrogen Economy’ Promotes Scale-Up Activities in the Growing ...
Mesoblast Receives Complete Response Letter From the FDA for Biologics License Application for ...
NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology Announces Shareholder Conference Call on Thursday October 8, 2020 at 8: 00 AM
Titel
BioNTech gibt Pressekonferenz, um Update zu Produktionsplan für COVID-19 Impfstoff bekannt zu ...
Taat Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQB Market
Bolt Metals Corp. Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Nevada Silver-Gold Property and Provides ...
Champignon Provides Update on Disclosure Review
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC SECOND QUARTER 2020 EURO AND GBP EQUIVALENT DIVIDEND PAYMENTS
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Announces Accelerated Expiry Date for Warrants
Bolt Metals Corp. Completes Share Consolidation
AgraFlora’s Subsidiary Farmako Obtains Additional EU-GMP Cannabis for Distribution in Germany
Pfizer und BioNTech veröffentlichen präklinische Daten zu mRNA-basiertem Impfstoffkandidaten ...
AgraFlora’s Subsidiary Farmako Secures Additional Supply of EU-GMP Cannabis via Definitive Supply ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
17.09.20
Onex Third-Quarter Dividend Declared
15.09.20
Tawfiq Popatia and Nigel Wright promoted to Senior Managing Directors of Onex Partners