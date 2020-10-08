Omega Announces Pricing of $700 Million Senior Notes Offering

Omega intends to use the net proceeds from the offering to repay outstanding borrowings under its credit facilities, with the remainder, if any, to be used for general corporate purposes, including future acquisitions or investment opportunities.

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE: OHI) (“Omega”) today announced that it priced an underwritten public offering of $700 million aggregate principal amount of 3.375% Senior Notes due 2031 (the “2031 Notes”). The settlement of this offering is expected to occur on October 9, 2020, subject to customary closing conditions.

The 2031 Notes will be senior unsecured obligations of Omega guaranteed by Omega’s existing and future subsidiaries that guarantee certain unsecured indebtedness for money borrowed of Omega.

J.P. Morgan, BofA Securities, Credit Agricole CIB and Wells Fargo Securities are acting as active joint bookrunning managers for the offering of the 2031 Notes.

The 2031 Notes will mature on February 1, 2031, have an issue price to the public of 98.249% and feature a fixed-rate coupon of 3.375% per annum, payable semiannually on February 1 and August 1 of each year, beginning on February 1, 2021.

The offering is being conducted by means of a prospectus supplement filed as part of a shelf registration statement on Form S-3 previously filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). A copy of the preliminary prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus relating to the offering of the Notes can be obtained from: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, 383 Madison Avenue, New York, New York 10179, Attention: Investment Grade Syndicate Desk, or by calling collect at (212) 834-4533; BofA Securities, Inc., NC1-004-03-43, 200 North College Street, 3rd Floor, Charlotte, North Carolina 28255, Attention: Prospectus Department, or by email at dg.prospectus_requests@bofa.com, or by calling (800) 294-1322; Credit Agricole Securities (USA) Inc., 1301 Avenue of the Americas, New York, New York 10019, Attention: Debt Capital Markets, or by calling (866) 807-6030; Wells Fargo Securities, LLC, 608 2nd Avenue South, Suite 1000, Minneapolis, MN 55402, Attention: WFS Customer Service, or by email at wfscustomerservice@wellsfargo.com, or by calling (800) 645-3751. Potential investors should read the prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus, the registration statement and the other documents that Omega has filed with the SEC in connection with the offering of the Notes. A copy of the prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus may also be obtained without charge by visiting the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov.