 

Tangram Insurance Services And Costero Brokers Ltd. Partner With Brit Syndicate At Lloyds For Kidnap & Ransom And Personal Accident Cover

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
08.10.2020, 00:37  |  23   |   |   

PETALUMA, California, Oct. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Tangram Insurance Services, Inc. ("Tangram"), a Managing General Agency, and Costero Brokers, Ltd. ("Costero"), an independent London broker, today announced a partnership with Brit Syndicate at Lloyds ("BRIT") to provide Kidnap & Ransom and Personal Accident coverage through an exclusive facility.

The facility is accessible to all Tangram appointed retail brokers in the US, providing up to $50m in Kidnap & Ransom Coverage and up to $2.5m per person in Personal Accident & Illness. The coverages include Extortion, Unlawful Detention, Hijack, Disappearance, Hostage Crisis and Threat Response. Additionally, the facility can provide up to $250k in cyber extortion limit, covering extortion incidents from a computer attack, network disruption and restoration of data costs. It also provides coverage for related cyber incident response costs, business interruption expenses and legal costs.

"We are excited to partner with our colleagues at Costero to offer BRIT's comprehensive Crisis Perils coverage. BRIT is a market leader and we are thrilled to add them to our stable of trusted carrier partners. We are hopeful that the additional coverages provided, especially the cyber portion, which is not readily available from other markets, will be a sought-after solution for our partners," said Tracy Bernard, Tangram's SVP, Head of Program Development.

Bruno Schuoler of BRIT noted, "We are delighted to partner with Costero and Tangram on a facility that we believe can be catered for a broad range of client needs. We are thankful that Costero have selected BRIT as an insurer with the knowledge and experience in a lead capacity, to provide access to underwriting expertise in this specialized field of insurance."

About Tangram Insurance Services, Inc.
 Tangram Insurance Services, Inc. is a national program manager bringing in-depth expertise and specialized program capabilities to a variety of industries.  With over two decades of experience, Tangram partners with the top insurance companies to deliver niche insurance solutions.  For more information, please visit www.tangramins.com.

About Costero Brokers Ltd.
Costero Brokers Ltd., formed in 2017, initially focused on property and professional lines. Costero Brokers Ltd. is now a multi-class focused Lloyd's of London broker and is looking to expand into additional specialist areas with the hiring of individuals and teams.

For more information, visit costerobrokers.com.



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
IPC and Digital Debt Capital Markets Ltd Announce a Revolutionary New Partnership Solution to ...
Hyundai Motor's Delivery of XCIENT Fuel Cell Trucks in Europe Heralds Its Commercial Truck ...
Industry giants commit to transparent reporting of shipping emissions
VELO Hosts "Mocktoberfest" McLaren Racing's Official Eifel Grand Prix Afterparty Headlined By DJ ...
Mobile Health AG Selects Infosys for its Commercial Launch of Consilium Care
Identity and Access Management Market worth $24.1 billion by 2025 - Exclusive Report by ...
Butterfly Network Reinvents Ultrasound Again with Butterfly iQ+
Getac's next generation V110 laptop delivers best-in-class functionality and rugged reliability for ...
Radiation Dose Management Market to Reach USD 505.3 Million By 2027 | CAGR of 12.6%: Emergen Research
Titel
Elevated Silver Prices Shine Light on Bonanza-Grade Silver Discoveries in Mexico
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Pembina Pipeline Corporation Declares October 2020 Common Share Dividend, Quarterly Preferred Share ...
OWC Launches New Hub for Thunderbolt 4 PCs
PixCell Medical Announces Regulatory Approval from Australian Therapeutic Goods Administration ...
IHG Hotels & Resorts reveals new data about the British summer holiday in 2020
Supermicro to Support NVIDIA BlueField-2 DPU on Industry's Broadest Portfolio of Servers Optimized ...
Cable Partners with Envision Digital to Provide AI-backed Green Solutions to Spain and Portugal
Fideuram - Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking And REYL & Cie SA To Enter Into Long-term Strategic ...
Results Evaluating The Effect Of Ubiquinol On Endothelial Function Published In Nutrients
Titel
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
Elevated Silver Prices Shine Light on Bonanza-Grade Silver Discoveries in Mexico
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Ana de Armas Stars in The Natural Diamond Council's First Ever Celebrity Campaign
Lucid Motors Unveils Lucid Air, the World's Most Powerful and Efficient Luxury Electric Sedan
Nevada Remains One of the Best Mining Jurisdictions on Earth and Producers and Explorers are ...
Savvy Companies Eye Promising Potential in Multi-Billion-Dollar Industry
Fisker Inc. Appoints Bill McDermott To Board Of Directors
Aon: How to Effectively Tackle the Most Unusual Compensation Cycle Ever
Changhong Announces Sponsorship of China National Badminton Team
Titel
Creation of Conic Metals Corp.
First Of Its Kind Memory Disorder Prison Unit: Federal Inmates Certified As Certified Nursing Assistants, Federal Correctional Staff Certified ...
Desentum Will Run a Clinical Trial on its Allergy Vaccine this Winter Supported by 4 M€ of New ...
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
BNK Petroleum Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results with Positive Net Income
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Green Valley Announces NMPA Approval Of Oligomannate For Mild To Moderate Alzheimer's Disease