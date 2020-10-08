Nasdaq Scheduled Resumption in Presidio Property Trust, Inc.
NEW YORK, Oct. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Nasdaq Stock Market (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announced that trading in Presidio Property Trust, Inc. (Nasdaq: SQFT) is scheduled to resume on Thursday, October
8, 2020, at 7:00 a.m. Eastern Time. Trading in the company’s stock was halted on October 7, 2020 at 13:56:48 p.m. Eastern Time.
