 

Nasdaq Scheduled Resumption in Presidio Property Trust, Inc.

NEW YORK, Oct. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Nasdaq Stock Market (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announced that trading in Presidio Property Trust, Inc. (Nasdaq: SQFT) is scheduled to resume on Thursday, October 8, 2020, at 7:00 a.m. Eastern Time. Trading in the company’s stock was halted on October 7, 2020 at 13:56:48 p.m. Eastern Time.

For news and additional information about the company, please contact the company directly or check under the company’s symbol using InfoQuotesSM on the Nasdaq Web site.

For more information about The Nasdaq Stock Market, visit the Nasdaq Web site at http://www.nasdaq.com.

NDAQO

Nasdaq Media Contact:
 Bianca Fata
Bianca.Fata@nasdaq.com


