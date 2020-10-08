 

FuelCell Energy Successfully Raises Capital to Advance Business Goals

globenewswire
DANBURY, Conn., Oct. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FuelCell Energy, Inc. (Nasdaq: FCEL), a global leader in fuel cell technology utilizing its proprietary, state-of-the-art fuel cell platforms to enable a world empowered by clean energy, announced that, between June 2020 and October 2020, it raised approximately US$177.35 million in gross proceeds from multiple offerings of its common stock, including both at the market and underwritten offerings. Gross proceeds are calculated before deducting sales commissions, underwriting discounts and offering expenses.

Jason Few, CEO and President of FuelCell Energy said, “We are very pleased with the success of our capital raising efforts and the strong investor demand for our common stock. With this additional financing, FuelCell Energy is well-positioned to advance our business growth goals, including developing projects and growing our presence in South Korea. We have significantly strengthened the Company’s balance sheet and increased our financial flexibility. Importantly, FuelCell Energy is enhancing our global operations and leadership in clean tech energy while fulfilling our commitments to our customers and remaining focused on delivering value for our shareholders.”

FuelCell Energy is dedicated to growing its platform and sales pipeline of opportunities in South Korea and other Asian markets by providing excellent service and reliable power, thermal energy, hydrogen, and carbon capture directly to utilities and other customers. FuelCell Energy embraces a customer-focused and customer-driven culture.

FuelCell Energy continues to advance innovative technologies that it believes will enable hydrogen-powered cars and trucks to cleanly operate globally. In the U.S., FuelCell Energy is deploying its tri-generation hydrogen technology platform at a new facility at the Port of Long Beach, California to meet the power needs of Toyota at the port, providing hot water for car washing and the hydrogen needed to power the Toyota Mirai fuel cell passenger vehicle, the Toyota FCET/Kenworth T680 and Toyota Uno heavy duty trucks. As FuelCell Energy continues to advance its innovative technologies, the Company intends to deliver electrolysis and hydrogen based long duration energy storage to support intermittent technologies such as wind and solar, and enable hydrogen to repower existing combustion engines, transforming existing assets into zero carbon power and potentially extending the economic life of current power generation assets.

