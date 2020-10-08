FuelCell Energy Successfully Raises Capital to Advance Business Goals

DANBURY, Conn., Oct. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FuelCell Energy, Inc. (Nasdaq: FCEL), a global leader in fuel cell technology utilizing its proprietary, state-of-the-art fuel cell platforms to enable a world empowered by clean energy, announced that, between June 2020 and October 2020, it raised approximately US$177.35 million in gross proceeds from multiple offerings of its common stock, including both at the market and underwritten offerings. Gross proceeds are calculated before deducting sales commissions, underwriting discounts and offering expenses.



Jason Few, CEO and President of FuelCell Energy said, “We are very pleased with the success of our capital raising efforts and the strong investor demand for our common stock. With this additional financing, FuelCell Energy is well-positioned to advance our business growth goals, including developing projects and growing our presence in South Korea. We have significantly strengthened the Company’s balance sheet and increased our financial flexibility. Importantly, FuelCell Energy is enhancing our global operations and leadership in clean tech energy while fulfilling our commitments to our customers and remaining focused on delivering value for our shareholders.”