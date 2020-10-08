Aura Minerals Announces Preliminary Third Quarter 2020 Production Results
ROAD TOWN, British Virgin Islands, Oct. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aura Minerals Inc. (TSX: ORA) (B3: AURA32) (“Aura” or the “Company”) today
announces preliminary production results for the third quarter of 2020.
Total production across our operations for the third quarter of 2020 was 56,472 gold equivalent ounces (“GEO”)¹, demonstrating strong production recovery after being negatively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic (the “Pandemic”) in the first and second quarters of 2020.
The chart below shows consolidated quarterly production volume, measured in GEO¹, since the first quarter of 2019. In the third quarter of 2020, the Company resumed the growth trend started at the beginning of 2019, which was interrupted in the first and second quarters of 2020 mainly due to interruptions of operations in Mexico and Honduras as a result of the Pandemic:
Aura’s Consolidated Production Volume by Quarter, in GEO¹:
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/329c3683-a9f2-4c66 ...
Preliminary GEO¹ production volume for the three months ended September 30, 2020, when compared to the previous quarter and the same period of 2019 were recorded by each operating mine as
follows:
¹ Gold equivalent ounces, or GEO, is calculated by converting the production of silver and copper into gold using a ratio of the prices of these metals to that of gold. The prices used to
determine the gold equivalent ounces are based on the weighted average price of silver and copper realized from sales at the Aranzazu Complex during the relevant period.
|
For the three
months ended
September 30,
2020
|
For the three
months ended
June 30, 2020
|
For the three
months ended
September 30,
2019
|
% change
vs. Q2
2020
|
% change
vs. Q3
2019
|Ounces produced (GEO)
|San Andres
|18,802
|8,835
|20,746
|+113%
|-9%
|EPP Mines¹
|18,231
|13,725
|14,506
|+33%
|+26%
|Aranzazu
|17,909
|14,748
|17,290
|+21%
|+9%
|Gold Road²
|1,530
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Total GEO produced - current prices³
|56,472
|37,308
|52,542
|+51%
|+7%
A summary of the performance by each operating mine is explained below:
0 Kommentare