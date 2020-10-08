AXT, Inc. Schedules Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Release for October 28, 2020

FREMONT, Calif., Oct. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AXT, Inc. (NasdaqGS: AXTI), a leading manufacturer of compound semiconductor substrates, will announce its financial results for the third quarter 2020 in a press release immediately following the close of market on October 28, 2020.



The company will also host a conference call to discuss these results on October 28, 2020 at 1:30 p.m. PT. The conference call can be accessed at (844) 892-6598 (passcode 7497220). The call will also be simulcast at www.axt.com. Replays will be available at (855) 859-2056 (passcode 7497220) until November 3, 2020. Financial and statistical information to be discussed in the call will be available on the company’s website immediately prior to commencement of the call. Additional investor information can be accessed at http://www.axt.com or by calling the company’s Investor Relations Department at (510) 438-4700.