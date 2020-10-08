 

HAPSMobile’s Sunglider Succeeds in Stratospheric Test Flight

HAPSMobile Inc. (“HAPSMobile”), a subsidiary of SoftBank Corp. (TOKYO:9434) and minority-owned by AeroVironment, Inc. (“AeroVironment,” NASDAQ: AVAV), today announced that an altitude of 62,500 feet (approximately 19 kilometers) was reached during the fifth test flight for “Sunglider,” a solar-powered unmanned aircraft system (“UAS”) designed for stratospheric telecommunications platform systems. The test flight took place on September 21, 2020 (MT) at Spaceport America (“SpA”), New Mexico. Sunglider successfully reached the stratosphere in the short span of approximately three years since its development began.

Sunglider flying the stratosphere (Photo: Business Wire)

The test flight lasted a total 20 hours and 16 minutes, with 5 hours and 38 minutes of them in the stratosphere. The world-class sized UAS not only reached the stratosphere, it successfully completed its flight on a pre-flight battery charge and solar energy during the flight. Sunglider also demonstrated its high-performance capabilities under extremely demanding conditions where wind speeds were greater than 58 knots (approximately 30 meters per second) and temperatures fell as low as -73 degrees Celsius.

5th Test Flight Overview (all times stated in US Mountain Time)

Maximum altitude

62,500 feet (approx. 19 kilometers)

Total flight time

20 hours and 16 minutes

  Take off: September 21, 5:16 AM

  Landing: September 22, 1:32 AM

Flight time in stratosphere

5 hours and 38 minutes

  Stratosphere entry: September 21, 1:57 PM

  Stratosphere exit: September 21, 7:35 PM

Test environment

Max. wind speed

58 knots (approx. 30 meters per second)

Lowest temp.

-73 degrees Celsius

Footage of the test flight can be seen here.

In addition to reaching the stratospheric flight milestone, an Internet connectivity test using a communications payload jointly developed with Loon LLC (“Loon”) was successfully performed during the test flight. Using smartphones connected to the Internet through the payload in the stratosphere, members from Loon and AeroVironment successfully made a video call to HAPSMobile members based in Japan. More details on the payload test are in this press release.

