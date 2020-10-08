Combination Study with JS016 and LY-CoV555 for Patients with Mild-to-Moderate COVID-19 Symptoms Met Primary and Secondary Endpoints

SHANGHAI, China, Oct. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Junshi Biosciences (HKEX: 1877; SSE: 688180), a leading innovation-driven biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the discovery, development and commercialization of novel therapies, announced today that its global partner Eli Lilly and Company announced positive interim data on combination therapy with neutralizing antibodies JS016 (LY-CoV016) and LY-CoV555 in recently diagnosed patients with mild-to-moderate COVID-19 illness. Lilly intends to submit a request for Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) for the combination therapy in patients with mild-to-moderate COVID-19 in November 2020.

-- Viral load, symptoms, and hospitalizations or ER visits reduced -- Request for EUA and BLA filings for the combination therapy anticipated in Nov 2020 and as early as 2Q2021, respectively -- Large scale open-label study planned in coming weeks

Data from a new interim analysis of Lilly sponsored BLAZE-1 clinical trial showed that combination therapy with two SARS-CoV-2 neutralizing antibodies reduced viral load, symptoms and COVID-related hospitalization and ER visits. The randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled Phase 2 study evaluated JS016 (LY-CoV016) and LY-CoV555 (from Lilly’s collaboration with AbCellera), which bind complementary regions of the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein, for the treatment of symptomatic COVID-19 in the outpatient setting. The combination cohort enrolled recently diagnosed patients with mild-to-moderate COVID-19, who were assigned to 2800 mg of each antibody (n=112) or placebo (n=156).

The combination therapy significantly reduced viral load at day 11 (p=0.011), meeting the primary endpoint of the study. Most patients, including those receiving placebo, demonstrated near complete viral clearance by day 11. Further, combination treatment reduced viral levels at day 3 (p=0.016) and day 7 (p<0.001)—earlier time points during the course of infection when higher viral loads are typically seen. Combination therapy also significantly reduced time-weighted average change from baseline from day 1 to 11. An exploratory analysis showed that the proportion of patients with persistently high viral load at day 7 for combination therapy was lower (3.0 percent) versus placebo (20.8 percent), corresponding to a nominal p value of p<0.0001 without multiplicity adjustment. No emergent putative resistance variants have been observed thus far in patients treated with combination therapy.