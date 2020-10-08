 

Sam’s Club Unveils Plans to Deliver Something Special Throughout the Holiday Season

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
08.10.2020   

Believe it or not, 2020 is still not over, but fortunately, the best time of the year is yet to come. That’s why Sam’s Club has been preparing all year long to help its members make the most out of the upcoming holiday season.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201007006018/en/

(Photo: Business Wire)

(Photo: Business Wire)

In a survey of its members regarding holiday shopping plans, 61 percent said they would be shopping more online this year, and 31 percent said they would be shopping earlier than past years. In response, Sam’s Club is enhancing its member shopping experience by adding more days of deals, introducing more newness, more often in clubs and online, and planning unexpected moments that delight shoppers throughout the season. And, as Sam’s Club gears up for a busy shopping season, it is hiring 2,000 supply chain associates to support the expected demand.

“We take our cues directly from our members, and they’re telling us they’re ready for and excited about holiday shopping this year,” said Megan Crozier, Chief Merchandising Officer, Sam’s Club. “Our merchants are making this holiday extra special for our members across categories – from food and holiday décor to one-of-a-kind gifts – with more high-quality items at amazing members-only values, and special experiences they can’t find anywhere else.”

More Days for Members to Save

In recent years, Sam’s Club offered a variety of opportunities to save throughout the season, but its biggest days for holiday shopping were its One-Day Savings Events held in November and December. This year, Sam’s Club will offer a brand-new approach to holiday savings events, with events including:

  • Beginning Oct. 4: October Savings Event
  • Oct. 28 to Nov. 29: November Instant Savings
  • Nov. 7 to Nov. 15: November Savings Event; extended from one day to nine days
  • Nov. 20 to Nov. 29: 10 Days of Thanks-Savings; extended from four days to 10 days
  • Nov. 30: Cyber Monday Online-Only Savings Event
  • Dec. 1 to Dec. 24: December Instant Savings
  • Dec. 5 to Dec. 13: December Savings Event; extended from one day to nine days

Additionally, for the first time ever and to help members better prepare for shopping Sam’s, the warehouse club will unveil all its November deals in a single savings book, mailed to members’ homes the week of Oct. 21. The deals for the December events will also be shared with members in just one book that is mailed to members’ homes in late November.

