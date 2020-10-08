 

DKNY Launches Fall 2020 #DKNYSTATEOFMIND Campaign Amplifying Powerful Voices

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
08.10.2020, 07:00  |  18   |   |   

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Oct. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The wise know: words matter. Language connects communities, articulates individuality and creates lasting change.  And if the dynamism of 2020 has taught the world one thing, it is the unstoppable power of individuals who stand behind their words. Evoking the zeitgeist of the past year and inspired by the power of speech, DKNY introduces the Fall 2020 #DKNYSTATEOFMIND Campaign.

#DKNYSTATEOFMIND lauds the spoken word, championing its ability to incite transformation, encourage positivity, and connect like-minded individuals from across the globe. Lensed by Brianna Capozzi, the campaign's multinational cast includes Aiden Curtiss, Yasmin Wijnaldum, Ansolet Rossouw and Indira Scott.  For the #DKNYSTATEOFMIND Men's campaign, multi-hyphenate artist, David Alexander Flinn starred, art directed, and self-shot the menswear images.

To further praise the courage of the outspoken voice, DKNY identified a group of multifaceted individuals, whose words of independence, resilience, and love embody the #DKNYSTATEOFMIND sensibility. The talent recognized includes celebrities and cross-discipline change-makers from the fashion, entertainment, sports, and music industries.

Each luminary received a one-of-a-kind, #DKNYSTATEOFMIND sweatshirt, personalized with a self-authored quote by the VIP. Unique to each celebrity, the bespoke hoodies symbolically honor diverse perspectives, and celebrate those who fearlessly use their words to shape our beliefs, drive our behavior, and ultimately, forge our future.

In addition to the custom VIP sweatshirts, DKNY developed three, limited-edition hoodies. Featuring the brand's own #DKNYSTATEOFMIND maxims, the gender-neutral pieces evoke the energy and New York-attitude, intrinsic to the brand. Retailing for $69 each, individuals can shop and share their #DKNYSTATEOFMIND, beginning today, September 15th, exclusively at DKNY.com.

Media Contact: Hussein Hammoud, 965-606-53040, h.hammoud@alyasra.com

 

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1305463/DKNY_FA20_MENS_HYUNDAI_02_LAYOUT_4x5_2.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1305464/DKNY_FA20_WOMEN_RTW_06_DPS_2.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1305465/DKNY_FA20_WOMEN_SPORT_04_DPS_2.jpg



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Tangram Insurance Services And Costero Brokers Ltd. Partner With Brit Syndicate At Lloyds For ...
IPC and Digital Debt Capital Markets Ltd Announce a Revolutionary New Partnership Solution to ...
Mobile Health AG Selects Infosys for its Commercial Launch of Consilium Care
Butterfly Network Reinvents Ultrasound Again with Butterfly iQ+
TreeFrog Therapeutics and Invetech Expand Partnership to Transition High-throughput Stem Cell ...
Talos Energy Provides Operational And Financial Guidance Updates
Hyundai Motor's Delivery of XCIENT Fuel Cell Trucks in Europe Heralds Its Commercial Truck ...
SecurityHQ, Managed Security Services Provider, Named as Supplier on Crown Commercial Service's ...
What's on the Energy Storage Market Besides Lithium-Ion Batteries, Asks IDTechEx Research
Titel
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Elevated Silver Prices Shine Light on Bonanza-Grade Silver Discoveries in Mexico
Pembina Pipeline Corporation Declares October 2020 Common Share Dividend, Quarterly Preferred Share ...
OWC Launches New Hub for Thunderbolt 4 PCs
PixCell Medical Announces Regulatory Approval from Australian Therapeutic Goods Administration ...
IHG Hotels & Resorts reveals new data about the British summer holiday in 2020
Supermicro to Support NVIDIA BlueField-2 DPU on Industry's Broadest Portfolio of Servers Optimized ...
Fideuram - Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking And REYL & Cie SA To Enter Into Long-term Strategic ...
Cable Partners with Envision Digital to Provide AI-backed Green Solutions to Spain and Portugal
Results Evaluating The Effect Of Ubiquinol On Endothelial Function Published In Nutrients
Titel
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Elevated Silver Prices Shine Light on Bonanza-Grade Silver Discoveries in Mexico
Ana de Armas Stars in The Natural Diamond Council's First Ever Celebrity Campaign
Lucid Motors Unveils Lucid Air, the World's Most Powerful and Efficient Luxury Electric Sedan
Nevada Remains One of the Best Mining Jurisdictions on Earth and Producers and Explorers are ...
Savvy Companies Eye Promising Potential in Multi-Billion-Dollar Industry
Fisker Inc. Appoints Bill McDermott To Board Of Directors
Aon: How to Effectively Tackle the Most Unusual Compensation Cycle Ever
Changhong Announces Sponsorship of China National Badminton Team
Titel
Creation of Conic Metals Corp.
First Of Its Kind Memory Disorder Prison Unit: Federal Inmates Certified As Certified Nursing Assistants, Federal Correctional Staff Certified ...
Desentum Will Run a Clinical Trial on its Allergy Vaccine this Winter Supported by 4 M€ of New ...
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
BNK Petroleum Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results with Positive Net Income
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Green Valley Announces NMPA Approval Of Oligomannate For Mild To Moderate Alzheimer's Disease