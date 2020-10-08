EQS-Adhoc SoftwareONE announces change to the Board of Directors
Media Release
SoftwareONE announces change to the Board of Directors
Stans, Switzerland I 8 October 2020 - SoftwareONE Holding AG today announced that Beat Curti has decided to step down as member of the Board of Directors for personal reasons with immediate effect.
Beat Curti has decided to step down as member of the Board of Directors for personal reasons with immediate effect. He is committed to remain a major shareholder of SoftwareONE.
Daniel von Stockar, Chairman of SoftwareONE, stated: "Our entire company and I personally are immensely grateful to Beat for his valuable contributions to the Board and beyond. With his entrepreneurial spirit as a founding partner, he played a key role in shaping the successful course of SoftwareONE. He is an inspirational leader, and we wish him all the best for the future."
Separate from Beat Curti's decision to step down, a process to review the skillset and complement the Board of Directors with up to two new independent members in view of the Annual General Meeting scheduled for 20 May 2021 is already underway.
CONTACT
Patrick Zuppiger, Chief Communications Officer
Tel. +41 44 832 82 00, patrick.zuppiger@softwareone.com
Anna Engvall, Investor Relations
Tel. +41 44 832 82 00, anna.engvall@softwareone.com
ABOUT SOFTWAREONE
SoftwareONE is a leading global provider of end-to-end software and cloud technology solutions, headquartered in Switzerland. With capabilities across the entire value chain, it helps companies design and implement their technology strategy, buy the right software and cloud solutions at the right price, and manage and optimize their software estate. Its offerings are connected by PyraCloud, SoftwareONE's proprietary digital platform, that provides customers with data-driven, actionable intelligence. With around 5,800 employees and sales and service delivery capabilities in 90 countries, SoftwareONE provides around 65,000 business customers with software and cloud solutions from over 7,500 publishers. SoftwareONE's shares (SWON) are listed on SIX Swiss Exchange. For more information, please visit SoftwareONE.com.
