SoftwareONE announces change to the Board of Directors 08-Oct-2020 / 07:00 CET/CEST

SoftwareONE announces change to the Board of Directors

Stans, Switzerland I 8 October 2020 - SoftwareONE Holding AG today announced that Beat Curti has decided to step down as member of the Board of Directors for personal reasons with immediate effect.

Beat Curti has decided to step down as member of the Board of Directors for personal reasons with immediate effect. He is committed to remain a major shareholder of SoftwareONE.

Daniel von Stockar, Chairman of SoftwareONE, stated: "Our entire company and I personally are immensely grateful to Beat for his valuable contributions to the Board and beyond. With his entrepreneurial spirit as a founding partner, he played a key role in shaping the successful course of SoftwareONE. He is an inspirational leader, and we wish him all the best for the future."

Separate from Beat Curti's decision to step down, a process to review the skillset and complement the Board of Directors with up to two new independent members in view of the Annual General Meeting scheduled for 20 May 2021 is already underway.



CONTACT

Patrick Zuppiger, Chief Communications Officer

Tel. +41 44 832 82 00, patrick.zuppiger@softwareone.com

Anna Engvall, Investor Relations

Tel. +41 44 832 82 00, anna.engvall@softwareone.com



