Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
Relief Therapeutics Appoints Industry Veteran, Jack Weinstein, as Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer

Geneva, Switzerland, October 08, 2020 - RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holding AG (SIX: RLF, OTCQB: RLFTF) ("Relief" or the "Company"), a biopharmaceutical company with its lead compound RLF-100TM (aviptadil) in advanced clinical development to treat severe COVID-19 patients, today announced the appointment of Jack Weinstein as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and Treasurer, effective immediately. Jack will be responsible for all duties pertaining to these roles and particularly for investor engagement, including with institutional investors in the U.S. and abroad. He will be based in New York.

Jack brings over 40 years of wide-ranging executive management expertise, including as a CFO, investment banker and consultant in the biopharmaceutical industry. He has extensive experience in finance and healthcare investment banking, corporate and business development, as well as FDA regulatory and intellectual property strategies. He has successfully completed a variety of corporate finance transactions, including public and private financings, as well as mergers and acquisitions. Before joining Relief, he served as Managing Director and Head of Healthcare Investment Banking at Avalon Group, Ltd., an independent New York-based boutique investment bank. Prior to that, he was Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer and Vice President of Business Development at Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company developing prescription pharmaceutical products, and took the company public on Nasdaq. He also was President and Founder of The Sterlington Group, Inc., a consulting firm providing strategic, business development, regulatory and "CFO" consulting services, including M&A advisory and raising equity and debt for middle-market companies. He has also gained experience at several other investment banking and consulting firms. Jack earned his MBA from the Harvard Business School and graduated with a BM degree from the University of Miami, magna cum laude. Jack also holds FINRA Series 79 (Investment Banking Representative Exam) and 63 (Uniform Securities State Law Examination) Licenses.

