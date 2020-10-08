 

Korian announces today the launch of its share capital increase with shareholders’ preferential subscription rights for an amount of approximately €400 million

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
08.10.2020, 07:00  |  37   |   |   

Regulatory News:

Korian (Paris:KORI), the leading European Care Services Group for elderly and fragile people, announces the launch of a share capital increase with shareholders’ preferential subscription rights, for an amount (including issue premium) of approximately €400 million.

Predica and Holding Malakoff Humanis, Korian’s two main shareholders with ownership of approximatively 24.3% and 7.7% respectively of Korian’s share capital, have committed to fully take-up their rights, for a total subscription amount of approximately €128 million, i.e. c.32% of the total amount of the transaction. Korian is not aware of the intentions of its other shareholders.

Reasons for the offer

The proceeds of the rights issue will be used for the purpose of financing the acquisition price of Inicea, as well as reimbursing Inicea’s debt, for a global amount of approximately €360 million, and, for the remaining balance, to finance the future Group’s growth in line with its development strategy.

The acquisition of Inicea was announced separately on October 1st, 2020.

Complementing an existing network of 11 psychiatry facilities, the acquisition of Inicea significantly reinforces Korian’s presence in the attractive private psychiatry market and creates the third largest operator of psychiatry clinics in France1. The acquisition of Inicea is expected to be accretive to Korian’s EBITDA margin.

Key terms of the rights issue

The rights issue will be carried out through the allocation of shareholders’ preferential subscription rights, pursuant to the 18th resolution of the combined general meeting of June 22nd, 2020, and will result in the issuance of 22,113,296 new shares at a subscription price of €18.10 per share (i.e., a par value of €5 and plus and issue premium of €13.10), to be fully paid up upon subscription, representing gross proceeds, including the issue premium, of €400,250,657.60.

Existing shareholders of record as of the close of trading on October 9th, 2020 and holders of shares issued upon the exercise of outstanding (i) undated bonds convertible into new shares and/or exchangeable for existing shares of Korian issued on July 3rd, 2017 and September 21st, 2018 (the ODIRNANE) and bonds convertible into new shares and/or exchangeable for existing shares of Korian issued on March 6th, 2020 (the OCEANE) that will have been exercised at the latest on October 11th, 2020 will be entitled to receive preferential subscription rights which will be detached from the underlying existing shares on October 12th, 2020. Existing shares will therefore trade ex-right from October 12th, 2020.

Seite 1 von 6
Korian Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Renewables: Total Enters the Floating Offshore Wind Sector in France
Fiverr Announces Proposed Private Offering of $400 Million of Convertible Senior Notes Due 2025
Pfizer and Sangamo Dose First Participant in Phase 3 Study Evaluating Hemophilia A Gene Therapy ...
Heritage Cannabis Teams with Patient Choice to Offer Medical Cannabis to Patients Across Canada
Square to Announce Third Quarter 2020 Results
 The Peck Company Holdings Expands into Rhode Island with $7.256 Million EPC Contract for a 5.3MW ...
ACB LOSSES ALERT: Bernstein Liebhard is Investigating Aurora Cannabis Inc. For Violations of the Securities Laws
Coty Announces the Expansion of Kylie Skin in the UK, France, Germany and Australia
Shareholder Alert: Robbins LLP Announces that Aurora Cannabis, Inc. (ACB) is Being Sued for Misleading Shareholders
Okta Announces New Okta Partner Connect Specializations For Hybrid IT and Customer Identity, ...
Titel
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
Gilead Presents Biktarvy Findings From Switch Studies & Analysis of Real-World BICSTaR Study At HIV ...
Westwater Resources Applauds the President’s Executive Order to Ensure Secure and Reliable ...
Halo Announces Mailing of Information Circular and Proposed Nominee for Board of Directors
Hyliion Inc. and Tortoise Acquisition Corp. Announce Closing of Business Combination, Hyliion to ...
Renewables: Total Enters the Floating Offshore Wind Sector in France
REPEAT/Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
FSD Pharma Begins Phase 2 Clinical Trial to Evaluate FSD201 for the Treatment of Hospitalized ...
World of Warcraft: Shadowlands Delayed to Later This Year
Bristol Myers Squibb to Acquire MyoKardia for $13.1 Billion in Cash
Titel
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020
Halo Labs Completes Issuance of Shares to Independent Consultants, Directors, Employees and ...
Halo Announces At-The-Market Equity Financing Program
Novacyt S.A. ("Novacyt", the "Company" or the “Group”): Half Year 2020 Results
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
Halo and Green Matter Purchase Bar X Ranch to Establish the Largest Cannabis Grow in the Northern ...
Gilead Presents Biktarvy Findings From Switch Studies & Analysis of Real-World BICSTaR Study At HIV ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Quorum Health Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
J2 Global Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Hilltop Holdings Inc. Announces Financial Results for Third Quarter 2019
Nuverra Announces Third Quarter and Year-to-Date 2019 Results

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
06.10.20
Korian Announces a Successfull Tap Issue of €57 Million of its Sustainability-Linked Euro PP Bringing Its Total Amount to €230 Million
02.10.20
Korian Bolsters Its Position in Mental Health, Entering Into Exclusive Discussions for the Acquisition of Inicea, the Sector’s Third Largest French Operator
02.10.20
Jean-Pierre Durpieu Appointed Chairman of Korian’s Board of Directors

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
22.07.20
2
KORIAN-Medica - Alten- und Pflegeheime, auch in Deutschland