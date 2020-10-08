Korian announces today the launch of its share capital increase with shareholders’ preferential subscription rights for an amount of approximately €400 million

Predica and Holding Malakoff Humanis, Korian’s two main shareholders with ownership of approximatively 24.3% and 7.7% respectively of Korian’s share capital, have committed to fully take-up their rights, for a total subscription amount of approximately €128 million, i.e. c.32% of the total amount of the transaction. Korian is not aware of the intentions of its other shareholders.

Korian (Paris:KORI), the leading European Care Services Group for elderly and fragile people, announces the launch of a share capital increase with shareholders’ preferential subscription rights, for an amount (including issue premium) of approximately €400 million.

Reasons for the offer

The proceeds of the rights issue will be used for the purpose of financing the acquisition price of Inicea, as well as reimbursing Inicea’s debt, for a global amount of approximately €360 million, and, for the remaining balance, to finance the future Group’s growth in line with its development strategy.

The acquisition of Inicea was announced separately on October 1st, 2020.

Complementing an existing network of 11 psychiatry facilities, the acquisition of Inicea significantly reinforces Korian’s presence in the attractive private psychiatry market and creates the third largest operator of psychiatry clinics in France1. The acquisition of Inicea is expected to be accretive to Korian’s EBITDA margin.

Key terms of the rights issue

The rights issue will be carried out through the allocation of shareholders’ preferential subscription rights, pursuant to the 18th resolution of the combined general meeting of June 22nd, 2020, and will result in the issuance of 22,113,296 new shares at a subscription price of €18.10 per share (i.e., a par value of €5 and plus and issue premium of €13.10), to be fully paid up upon subscription, representing gross proceeds, including the issue premium, of €400,250,657.60.

Existing shareholders of record as of the close of trading on October 9th, 2020 and holders of shares issued upon the exercise of outstanding (i) undated bonds convertible into new shares and/or exchangeable for existing shares of Korian issued on July 3rd, 2017 and September 21st, 2018 (the ODIRNANE) and bonds convertible into new shares and/or exchangeable for existing shares of Korian issued on March 6th, 2020 (the OCEANE) that will have been exercised at the latest on October 11th, 2020 will be entitled to receive preferential subscription rights which will be detached from the underlying existing shares on October 12th, 2020. Existing shares will therefore trade ex-right from October 12th, 2020.