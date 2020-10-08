 

TGS – Q3 2020 Revenue Update

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
08.10.2020, 07:00  |  19   |   |   

OSLO, NORWAY (8 October 2020) - Based on preliminary reporting from operating units, TGS management expects net segment revenues for the third quarter of 2020 to be approximately USD 81 million.

Kristian Johansen, CEO at TGS, stated, “The market remained challenging during the third quarter with record low acquisition activity across the industry.  As late sales of seismic historically have been a reliable indicator of the direction of the state of the industry it is somewhat encouraging to see a 10% sequential growth in late sales in the third quarter. While we may see early signs of a gradual improvement, we plan for a strong capital discipline, supporting dividend and strategic investments”.

For more information, visit TGS.com or contact:

Fredrik Amundsen, CFO
Tel.: +47 995 89 882
E-mail: investor@tgs.com

About TGS
TGS provides multi-client geoscience data to oil and gas Exploration and Production companies worldwide. In addition to extensive global geophysical and geological data libraries that include multi-client seismic data, magnetic and gravity data, digital well logs, production data and directional surveys, TGS also offers advanced processing and imaging services, interpretation products, and data integration solutions.

Forward Looking Statement
All statements in this press release other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements, which are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict, and are based upon assumptions as to future events that may not prove accurate. These factors include TGS' reliance on a cyclical industry and principal customers, TGS' ability to continue to expand markets for licensing of data, and TGS' ability to acquire and process data product at costs commensurate with profitability, as well as volatile market conditions, which have been exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic and the severe drop in oil prices.  Actual results may differ materially from those expected or projected in the forward-looking statements. TGS undertakes no responsibility or obligation to update or alter forward-looking statements for any reason.


TGS-Nopec Geophysical Company Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
CRISPR Therapeutics Congratulates Co-Founder Emmanuelle Charpentier on Receiving the 2020 Nobel ...
NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology Announces Closing of a Licensing & Distribution Agreement with Bintai ...
QuestCap to Launch COVID-19 Testing Sites
Denali Therapeutics Announces Closing of Collaboration and Share Purchase Agreements with Biogen
Mydecine Innovations Group Announces Filing of Provisional Patent for the Treatment of PTSD with ...
Scilex Holding Company, a Subsidiary of Sorrento Therapeutics, Announces Continuous Sales Growth in ...
FenixOro Management To Host Live Webinar Thursday October 8th, 12: 00pm EDT
Sorrento Announces the Discovery of Salicyn-30 Small Molecule That Strongly Inhibits SARS-CoV-2 ...
MedMira reports additional independent performance evaluation results of REVEALCOVID-19 Total ...
Admission to Trading on the Nasdaq Vilnius Stock Exchange and London Stock Exchange plc
Titel
Dr. Patrick Gruber to Participate in Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 12: 00 pm EDT
AgraFlora Organics Submits Response to Request for More Information from Health Canada and Moves ...
Director Declaration
Phase Two Drilling Continues to Intersect Strong Gold-Silver-Copper Mineralisation at San Francisco ...
Nevada Copper Delivers Copper Concentrate and Provides Operations Update
Ohio Tobacco Wholesaler Places Initial Order of Taat Beyond Tobacco
“Past, Present, Future”: Taat CEO Sets the Scene for the Next Steps of Beyond Tobacco in New Corporate Video
McKinsey Study ‘Road Map to a US Hydrogen Economy’ Promotes Scale-Up Activities in the Growing ...
Mesoblast Receives Complete Response Letter From the FDA for Biologics License Application for ...
NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology Announces Shareholder Conference Call on Thursday October 8, 2020 at 8: 00 AM
Titel
BioNTech gibt Pressekonferenz, um Update zu Produktionsplan für COVID-19 Impfstoff bekannt zu ...
Taat Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQB Market
Bolt Metals Corp. Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Nevada Silver-Gold Property and Provides ...
Champignon Provides Update on Disclosure Review
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC SECOND QUARTER 2020 EURO AND GBP EQUIVALENT DIVIDEND PAYMENTS
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Announces Accelerated Expiry Date for Warrants
Bolt Metals Corp. Completes Share Consolidation
AgraFlora’s Subsidiary Farmako Obtains Additional EU-GMP Cannabis for Distribution in Germany
Pfizer und BioNTech veröffentlichen präklinische Daten zu mRNA-basiertem Impfstoffkandidaten ...
AgraFlora’s Subsidiary Farmako Secures Additional Supply of EU-GMP Cannabis via Definitive Supply ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
11.04.20
56
TGS-NOPEC Geophysical Company ASA (TGS) Ordinary General Meeting Held