F-Secure Corporation, Stock Exchange release, 8 October 2020, 08.00 EEST

Juhani Hintikka appointed President and CEO of F-Secure Corporation

Global cyber security provider F-Secure announced that the Board of Directors has appointed Juhani Hintikka as new President and CEO, effective 1 November, 2020. Hintikka is a dynamic and accomplished leader with a proven track record of building global business growth in complex environments. He has held leadership roles in various industries such as telecommunications, software and materials handling and has board experience from aviation and construction sectors. Samu Konttinen, the previous President and CEO of F-Secure Corporation, has resigned to pursue a leadership opportunity outside the company.

"The Board and I are very pleased to have appointed Juhani as President and CEO of F-Secure. He is an experienced CEO who has managed a global listed company, comes with broad expertise of software and service business and is known for his skills in building a strong company culture. In his career he has proven his ability to unite technological innovation and operational excellence to deliver exceptional results. Juhani’s skill set, vision and expertise will help F-Secure to get to the next level of growth and deliver long-term value for our shareholders" says Risto Siilasmaa, Chairman of the F-Secure Board of Directors. “We have a number of people on our Board of Directors and management who have worked closely with Juhani over the years and are excited to be able to work with him again.”

During his time as CEO of Comptel from 2011-2017, Hintikka turned the business around and grew Comptel’s market capitalization significantly. In the past three years he has been closely involved with software, enterprise SaaS, IoT security and AI and worked as an advisor and independent investor in several of these areas.

"F-Secure is uniquely positioned in the cyber security industry with a strong purpose. I’m thrilled to join this fantastic company as the new CEO," says Juhani Hintikka. "I have enjoyed my time as an independent investor and board member, but feel it is time to get back into the field again and make a bigger impact. F-Secure offers a broad portfolio of cyber security solutions and services, and can proudly claim to employ many of the best talents in the security industry. I am excited to continue to build upon F-Secure’s already proven strategy, grow the business and establish the company as a cyber security market leader.”

In June 2016, Konttinen became the CEO of F-Secure and led F-Secure through a critical period of transition. Under his leadership F-Secure did several acquisitions to grow from a pure endpoint protection vendor to a company with a comprehensive cyber security solution and services portfolio. Konttinen indicated earlier to the Board that he was considering stepping down from his role. F-Secure’s Board of Directors conducted a successor search which concluded with Hintikka’s appointment.

"We thank Samu for his dedication and commitment to the company over the past fifteen years. He has built a strong foundation for F-Secure’s growth especially in the past four years in his role as CEO. We wish him the best in his future endeavors," says Siilasmaa.

F-SECURE CORPORATION
Risto Siilasmaa, Chairman

***
About Juhani Hintikka
Born 1966, M.Sc. (Technology)
Main employment history:
Investor, advisor, 2018-2020
President and CEO, Comptel Corporation, 2011-2017
Various leadership positions, Nokia Networks and Nokia Siemens Networks, 1999-2010
Various leadership positions, Konecranes Corporation, 1993-1999
Current Board Memberships:
Member of the Board, Digital Route AB, 2019–
Member of the Board, Jakamo Oy, 2016-

Contact information

Eriikka Söderström, CFO, F-Secure
+358 40 6691844

Henri Kiili, Investor Relations and Treasury Director, F-Secure
+358 40 8405450
investor-relations@f-secure.com


 


