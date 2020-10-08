EVOTEC ACHIEVES MILESTONE IN ITS NEURODEGENERATION COLLABORATION WITH BRISTOL MYERS SQUIBB

ADDING ANOTHER DRUG DISCOVERY PROJECT TO THE PORTFOLIO TRIGGERS US$ 6 M PAYMENT TO EVOTEC



Hamburg, Germany, 08 October 2020:

Evotec SE (Frankfurt Stock Exchange: EVT, MDAX/TecDAX, ISIN: DE0005664809) announced today that the Company has received a US$ 6 m payment from Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) following the decision to expand the portfolio by another drug discovery project.



Evotec and Bristol Myers Squibb (formerly "Celgene") initiated the collaboration in 2016 to identify disease-modifying treatments for a broad range of neurodegenerative diseases. Currently approved drugs only offer short-term management of patients' symptoms and there is a huge unmet medical need for therapies that slow down or reverse disease progression in the field of neurodegenerative diseases.



This collaboration pursues an innovative approach to the discovery and development of novel medicines by leveraging several of Evotec's unique technology platforms in conjunction with the human iPSC-based platform, which is one of the largest and most sophisticated platforms in the industry. The partnership between Bristol Myers Squibb and Evotec has already found several access points into neurodegenerative diseases. Adding yet another approach with direct relevance to Alzheimer's disease further complements the portfolio, which currently covers a range of incurable neurodegenerative conditions.



Dr Cord Dohrmann, Chief Scientific Officer of Evotec, commented: "We are thrilled to once again expand our strategic neuroscience partnership with Bristol Myers Squibb. Our joint portfolio continues to grow in breadth but more importantly also in depth with the majority of projects making significant progress. As target-based approaches continue to fail during clinical development we believe that the iPSC-based approaches will increasingly gain acceptance regarding their potential to deliver a new generation of more disease-relevant drug candidates in better defined patient populations."