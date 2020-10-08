 

DGAP-News EVOTEC ACHIEVES MILESTONE IN ITS NEURODEGENERATION COLLABORATION WITH BRISTOL MYERS SQUIBB

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
08.10.2020, 07:30  |  70   |   |   

DGAP-News: Evotec SE / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
EVOTEC ACHIEVES MILESTONE IN ITS NEURODEGENERATION COLLABORATION WITH BRISTOL MYERS SQUIBB

08.10.2020 / 07:30
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
  • ADDING ANOTHER DRUG DISCOVERY PROJECT TO THE PORTFOLIO TRIGGERS US$ 6 M PAYMENT TO EVOTEC


Hamburg, Germany, 08 October 2020:
Evotec SE (Frankfurt Stock Exchange: EVT, MDAX/TecDAX, ISIN: DE0005664809) announced today that the Company has received a US$ 6 m payment from Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) following the decision to expand the portfolio by another drug discovery project.

Evotec and Bristol Myers Squibb (formerly "Celgene") initiated the collaboration in 2016 to identify disease-modifying treatments for a broad range of neurodegenerative diseases. Currently approved drugs only offer short-term management of patients' symptoms and there is a huge unmet medical need for therapies that slow down or reverse disease progression in the field of neurodegenerative diseases.

This collaboration pursues an innovative approach to the discovery and development of novel medicines by leveraging several of Evotec's unique technology platforms in conjunction with the human iPSC-based platform, which is one of the largest and most sophisticated platforms in the industry. The partnership between Bristol Myers Squibb and Evotec has already found several access points into neurodegenerative diseases. Adding yet another approach with direct relevance to Alzheimer's disease further complements the portfolio, which currently covers a range of incurable neurodegenerative conditions.

Dr Cord Dohrmann, Chief Scientific Officer of Evotec, commented: "We are thrilled to once again expand our strategic neuroscience partnership with Bristol Myers Squibb. Our joint portfolio continues to grow in breadth but more importantly also in depth with the majority of projects making significant progress. As target-based approaches continue to fail during clinical development we believe that the iPSC-based approaches will increasingly gain acceptance regarding their potential to deliver a new generation of more disease-relevant drug candidates in better defined patient populations."

Seite 1 von 5
Evotec Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Major Precious Metals Corp.: Mit Volldampf in Richtung Ressourcenschätzung - renommierter Verpflichtung für eines der ...
DGAP-News: 777 Capital Partners AG: Ralph Winter and Thomas Landschreiber launch new investment boutique for ...
Wichtige Personalie: Freeman Gold Corp. verstärkt das Management Board mit zwei exzellenten Fachleuten!
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Major Precious Metals ernennt Projektmanager für das Projekt ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Deutsche Post AG raises guidance for 2020 based on preliminary Q3 2020 results.
DGAP-News: Nach Rekord-Bauzeit: AKASOL AG bezieht planmäßig neues Headquarter in Darmstadt und startet ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG: Supervisory Board proposes two new Supervisory Board members to ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Joh. Friedrich Behrens AG: Behrens AG erhält Finanzmittel des Landes Schleswig-Holstein zur ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Deutsche Post AG erhöht Ergebnisprognose für 2020 nach vorläufigen Q3-Zahlen
DGAP-DD: ENCAVIS AG deutsch
Titel
DGAP-News: HENSOLDT AG: Mitteilung über den Stabilisierungszeitraum (mid-stabilisation)
Major Precious Metals Corp.: Mit Volldampf in Richtung Ressourcenschätzung - renommierter Verpflichtung für eines der ...
DGAP-News: Biotest AG: Biotest behandelt ersten COVID-19 Patienten mit Trimodulin
DGAP-News: Schaeffler refinanziert nächste Fälligkeiten
EarthRenew Inc: Günstig wie nie - Jetzt bei dieser Aktie einsteigen oder nachkaufen!
DGAP-News: PAION BERICHTET ÜBER FORTSCHRITTE MIT BYFAVO (REMIMAZOLAM) BEI SEINEM LIZENZNEHMER ACACIA IN DEN ...
Oiltanking Antwerp Gas Terminal weiht europaweit größten Butantank ein
DGAP-Adhoc: Jubii Europe N.V.: Jubii Europe N.V. (ISIN NL0000233195) has decided to initiate a formal ...
DGAP-News: Siemens Healthineers AG: Bekanntmachung nach Art. 5 Abs. 1 lit. a) der Verordnung (EU) Nr. 596/2014 ...
Solutiance AG: Hauptversammlung unterstützt Kurs des Vorstands - Wachstum trotz Corona - Auftragseingang ...
Titel
DGAP-News: Commerzbank: Manfred Knof wird neuer Vorstandsvorsitzender
DGAP-News: Euro Sun Mining Inc.: Euro Sun gibt Unternehmensupdate
Eilmeldung: Norsemont Mining läßt die Bombe platzen!
Deutsche Rohstoff AG im „Scale-Talk' - Diskutieren Sie live
AIXTRON SE: Entscheidender Fortschritt bei Mehrfachsolarzellen gelungen / Rekord-Wirkungsgrad bei ...
Amadeus FiRe AG: Es ist gelungen 100% der Anteile an der GFN AG, Heidelberg, zu erwerben
DGAP-News: Northern Data blickt auf ein erfolgreiches 1. Halbjahr und bestätigt Prognose
DGAP-News: GRENKE AG: Wolfgang Grenke äußert sich zum Franchisesystem der GRENKE AG
DGAP-News: HENSOLDT AG: Mitteilung über den Stabilisierungszeitraum (mid-stabilisation)
EarthRenew Inc: Umwelt Aktie verdient kräftig - Zusätzlicher Cashflow durch Stromerzeugung!
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
DGAP-Adhoc: METRO AG vereinbart mit Konsortium aus SCP Group und x+bricks Absichtserklärung und exklusive ...
Pacific Rim Cobalt Corp.: NEWS welche heute für 100 % Kurssteigerung sorgen könnte - Strategischer Investor oder ...
BRP Renaud und Partner mbB: Anleihe / Rechtssache
Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: Knaller-News! - Die heißeste Umwelt Aktie weltweit kommt nach Europa! Flächendeckende ...
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Bahnbrechende Technologie! - Dieses Unternehmen revolutioniert die Mining- und die ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
08:20 Uhr
Aktien Frankfurt Ausblick: Dax nimmt erneut Anlauf auf 13000er-Hürde
07:52 Uhr
Evotec und Bristol Myers Squibb bauen Alzheimer-Kooperation aus
07:30 Uhr
DGAP-News: EVOTEC ERREICHT MEILENSTEIN IN NEUROLOGIE-KOOPERATION MIT BRISTOL MYERS SQUIBB (deutsch)
07:30 Uhr
DGAP-News: EVOTEC ERREICHT MEILENSTEIN IN NEUROLOGIE-KOOPERATION MIT BRISTOL MYERS SQUIBB
07.10.20
Biotech Report: Evotec (EVT) und MorphoSys (MOR) leichter, Biotest (BIO3) fest
07.10.20
Opdivo (nivolumab) Plus Chemotherapy Shows Statistically Significant Improvement in Pathologic Complete Response as Neoadjuvant Treatment of Resectable Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer in Phase 3 CheckMate -816 Trial
06.10.20
Biotech Report: Qiagen (QIA) und Biotest (BIO3) legen zu; Puma Biotech (PBYI) gegen den Trend fester
05.10.20
Aktien New York Schluss: Trump-Erholung sorgt für starken Wochenauftakt
05.10.20
Aktien New York: Gewinne - Nachlassende Unsicherheit dank Trump-Genesungsprozess
05.10.20
Biotech Report: MorphoSys (MOR) und Evotec (EVT) drehen wieder nach oben

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
08:16 Uhr
67.764
Evotec 566480, wohin geht die Reise???
28.09.20
1.081
Der typische Investor - Fallbeispiel Evotec
29.05.20
80
Auferstanden aus Ruinen? – Welche Zukunft hat Bristol Meyers Squibb?
08.05.20
7
DGAP-News: EVOTEC SE VERÖFFENTLICHT ERGEBNISSE DES GESCHÄFTSJAHRES 2019: AUSGEZEICHNETE ENTWICKLUNG
06.05.20
2
[STICHTAG – Evotec] Anleger müssen Donnerstag dringend auf den heutigen Kursverlauf reagieren…