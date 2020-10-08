 

x+bricks acquires additional portfolio of grocery-anchored properties from TLG Immobilien AG

x+bricks acquires additional portfolio of grocery-anchored properties from TLG Immobilien AG

- Acquisition volume of approx. EUR 50 million

- Excellent market access secures growth path of x+bricks

- Number of existing properties increases to a total of 232 assets

Frankfurt, October 8, 2020 - The x+bricks Group ("x+bricks") has acquired an additional portfolio of grocery-anchored properties from TLG Immobilien AG ("TLG"). The acquisition volume amounts to approx. EUR 50 million. The acquisition is already the third transaction of x+bricks with TLG within only four months.

"We have committed ourselves to an ambitious growth path, and thanks to our excellent market access we constantly confirm that", says Sascha Wilhelm, CEO of x+bricks Group. "We will continue to grow rapidly and focus on an attractive market that combines long-term contracts with financially strong tenants and high demand, thus securing earnings regardless of economic cycles. Consequently, the properties acquired from TLG are a perfect fit for our high-quality portfolio."

The recently acquired portfolio comprises 12 properties and has a total lettable space of around 26,000 sqm. Around 96 percent of the space is let, with the Rewe Group being the largest tenant using around 68 percent of the space. With this transaction, the portfolio of x+bricks increase to a total of 232 properties.

"With our steadily growing portfolio we are already one of the leading investors in our segment and at the same time one of the strongest partners of the grocery retail industry", says Tom Dänzel, Chief Transaction Officer of x+bricks Group.

White & Case, NAI Apollo and acht+ advised and supported x+bricks on the transaction.

About x+bricks

x+bricks is the leading and fastest growing platform for grocery-anchored properties in prospering German cities. The company, which has developed the software solution PATA(R) for real estate analyses, focuses on an attractive market that combines long-term contracts with financially strong tenants as well as high demand with low vacancy rates, thus ensuring continuously growing earnings regardless of economic cycles. x+bricks was founded by Sascha Wilhelm in 2018 and comprises around 230 properties throughout Germany. To date, x+bricks has acquired real estate valued at around EUR 1 billion. Further information can be found at: https://xandbricks.de/.

