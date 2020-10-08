The Directors of Boussard & Gavaudan Holding Limited would like to announce the following information for the Company.

Close of business 07 Oct 2020.

Estimated NAV

Euro Shares Sterling Shares Estimated NAV € 23.9209 £ 21.1848 Estimated MTD return 0.46 % 0.47 % Estimated YTD return 4.46 % 2.66 % Estimated ITD return 139.21 % 111.85 %

NAV and returns are calculated net of management and performance fees

Market information

Euro Shares Amsterdam (AEX) London (LSE) Market Close € 17.25 N/A Premium/discount to estimated NAV -27.89 % N/A Sterling Shares Amsterdam (AEX) London (LSE) Market Close N/A GBX 1,500.00 Premium/discount to estimated NAV N/A -29.19 %

Transactions in own securities purchased into treasury

Ordinary Shares Euro Shares Sterling Shares Number of shares N/A N/A Average Price N/A N/A Range of Price N/A N/A