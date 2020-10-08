Marimekko Corporation, Stock Exchange Release, 8 October 2020 at 8.30 a.m.



CHANGES IN MARIMEKKO’S MANAGEMENT – DAN TRAPP APPOINTED CHIEF SALES OFFICER AND SANNA-KAISA NIIKKO CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER



Dan Trapp, 45, has been appointed as Marimekko’s Chief Sales Officer (CSO) and a member of the Management Group. He will start in the position on 2 November 2020.



Dan Trapp moves to Marimekko from the position of Salomon’s Global VP Apparel & Gear, where he was also a member of the Executive Committee. He has extensive international experience in sales and commercial leadership roles in global apparel and sporting goods companies and his expertise ranges across distribution channels and models as well as go-to-market strategies.



Further, Sanna-Kaisa Niikko, 34, has been appointed Marimekko’s Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) and a member of the Management Group. She will start in the position on 8 October 2020.



Sanna-Kaisa Niikko has a long career at Marimekko, most recently serving as Global Creative Brand Marketing Director leading Marimekko’s visual communications, social media and community engagement, public relations and brand collaborations. She originally joined Marimekko in 2005 and has held numerous positions in Marimekko’s marketing and sales organizations both in Finland and internationally.



Morten Israelsen, Marimekko’s Chief Sales Officer (CSO) and member of the Management Group, will leave his position on 16 October 2020. The end of the employment was agreed by mutual consent.



“I am very happy to have Dan Trapp and Sanna-Kaisa Niikko join Marimekko’s Management Group. The global fashion industry is in disruption accelerated by the coronavirus pandemic: consumers’ values and purchasing behavior are changing and the fashion business model is transforming, driven by digitization. With disruption come also new opportunities and we firmly believe that our strategy is strongly positioned to capture the long-term growth opportunities for the sustainable, timeless and unique Marimekko lifestyle that the aforementioned industry megatrends support. Dan and Sanna-Kaisa will both have integral roles in this joint journey, leading and developing Marimekko’s sales and marketing to grow our global customer community and engagement as well as strenghten our omnichannel experience in this transforming reality,” says Tiina Alahuhta-Kasko, Marimekko’s President and CEO. “I would also like to extend my warmest thanks to Morten Israelsen for his time with Marimekko, during which we have successfully broadened our customer group around the world.”



