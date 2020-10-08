AKVA group ASA Anthony James steps down as board member
Mr. Anthony James, Executive Director at Wheatsheaf Group, will step down as board member of AKVA group ASA as of today due to other business commitments related to his role at Wheatsheaf.
AKVA group will assess a board member replacement for Mr. James at a later stage.
Dated: 8 October 2020
AKVA group ASA
Web: www.akvagroup.com
CONTACTS:
|Knut Nesse
|Chief Executive Officer
|Phone:
|+47 51 77 85 00
|Mobile:
|+47 91 37 62 20
|E-mail:
|knesse@akvagroup.com
|Ronny Meinkøhn
|Chief Financial Officer
|Phone:
|+47 51 77 85 00
|Mobile:
|+47 98 20 67 76
|E-mail:
|rmeinkohn@akvagroup.com
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act
