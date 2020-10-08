 

The HARMONY Alliance launches HARMONY PLUS, a new public-private partnership to improve outcomes for patients with blood cancers

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
08.10.2020, 08:00  |  32   |   |   

HARMONY PLUS builds upon the success of HARMONY in capitalizing on Big Data to speed up the development of more effective treatments for patients with blood cancers.

HARMONY PLUS will leverage the HARMONY Big Data Platform, a central data pool of anonymized data, collected from public and private organizations. Real World Data will be added to the platform to perform Real World Evidence research projects.

- HARMONY Plus will use data from the HARMONY Big Data Platform as a virtual control arm to support clinical trial design in the hematologic malignancies field.

- HARMONY PLUS will expand the focus of HARMONY to additional blood diseases and apply new Artificial Intelligence techniques.

THE HAGUE, Netherlands, Oct. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- HARMONY PLUS will build upon the success of HARMONY, which is currently using the power of Big Data to speed up the development of improved treatments and more effective strategies for patients with blood cancers. In addition to expanding the focus to other hematologic malignancies that were not initially covered by HARMONY, HARMONY PLUS Integrated Services will boost the power of Big Data by collaborating with other international big data initiatives. New Artificial Intelligence (AI) techniques will be applied to enhance analytical capabilities and increase the accuracy of the results. By adapting the platform and tools to be used by hospitals and clinicians to improve patient outcomes, HARMONY PLUS aims to bring the results to where the patient is.

Harmony Alliance Logo

Read more >

HARMONY has made rapid progress since its launch in January 2017. By the end of 2019, HARMONY had identified 45,000 data sets from patients with various types of blood cancer and is targeting a data pool of 100,000 patients during the lifetime of the project. Furthermore, the HARMONY Big Data Platform represents a unique resource, meeting the highest standards of data security and governance.

"The success seen with HARMONY calls for an expansion to include other important blood cancers currently not covered in HARMONY", says Jesús María Hernández Rivas, IBSAL, HARMONY Coordinator, "HARMONY PLUS will enhance the value of the HARMONY Big Data Platform through greater collaborations also outside of the EU, and by enabling the use of the latest learnings and developments in the field of big data analytics and artificial intelligence  for healthcare."

www.harmony-alliance.eu | #bigdataforbloodcancer | @HARMONYnetEU

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1176428/HARMONY_Alliance_Logo.jpg

 



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Hyundai Motor's Delivery of XCIENT Fuel Cell Trucks in Europe Heralds Its Commercial Truck ...
Tangram Insurance Services And Costero Brokers Ltd. Partner With Brit Syndicate At Lloyds For ...
IPC and Digital Debt Capital Markets Ltd Announce a Revolutionary New Partnership Solution to ...
Mobile Health AG Selects Infosys for its Commercial Launch of Consilium Care
TreeFrog Therapeutics and Invetech Expand Partnership to Transition High-throughput Stem Cell ...
Talos Energy Provides Operational And Financial Guidance Updates
SecurityHQ, Managed Security Services Provider, Named as Supplier on Crown Commercial Service's ...
What's on the Energy Storage Market Besides Lithium-Ion Batteries, Asks IDTechEx Research
Appetite of Food Manufacturers for New Preservation Methods Unlocks New Revenue Streams in Advanced ...
Titel
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Elevated Silver Prices Shine Light on Bonanza-Grade Silver Discoveries in Mexico
Pembina Pipeline Corporation Declares October 2020 Common Share Dividend, Quarterly Preferred Share ...
OWC Launches New Hub for Thunderbolt 4 PCs
PixCell Medical Announces Regulatory Approval from Australian Therapeutic Goods Administration ...
IHG Hotels & Resorts reveals new data about the British summer holiday in 2020
Fideuram - Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking And REYL & Cie SA To Enter Into Long-term Strategic ...
Supermicro to Support NVIDIA BlueField-2 DPU on Industry's Broadest Portfolio of Servers Optimized ...
Cable Partners with Envision Digital to Provide AI-backed Green Solutions to Spain and Portugal
Results Evaluating The Effect Of Ubiquinol On Endothelial Function Published In Nutrients
Titel
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Elevated Silver Prices Shine Light on Bonanza-Grade Silver Discoveries in Mexico
Ana de Armas Stars in The Natural Diamond Council's First Ever Celebrity Campaign
Lucid Motors Unveils Lucid Air, the World's Most Powerful and Efficient Luxury Electric Sedan
Nevada Remains One of the Best Mining Jurisdictions on Earth and Producers and Explorers are ...
Savvy Companies Eye Promising Potential in Multi-Billion-Dollar Industry
Fisker Inc. Appoints Bill McDermott To Board Of Directors
Aon: How to Effectively Tackle the Most Unusual Compensation Cycle Ever
Changhong Announces Sponsorship of China National Badminton Team
Titel
Creation of Conic Metals Corp.
First Of Its Kind Memory Disorder Prison Unit: Federal Inmates Certified As Certified Nursing Assistants, Federal Correctional Staff Certified ...
Desentum Will Run a Clinical Trial on its Allergy Vaccine this Winter Supported by 4 M€ of New ...
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
BNK Petroleum Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results with Positive Net Income
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Green Valley Announces NMPA Approval Of Oligomannate For Mild To Moderate Alzheimer's Disease