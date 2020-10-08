DGAP-News: vr-on GmbH / Key word(s): Alliance/Expansion vr-on becomes a Unity Verified Solutions Partner 08.10.2020 / 08:00 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Munich based start-up vr-on announced today that it is now a Unity Verified Solutions Partner. Being a Verified Solutions Partner (VSP) means vr-on has been verified by Unity to ensure its SDK is optimized for the latest version of the Unity editor, providing a seamless experience for developers using Unity.

In the time of Covid-19, there is an increased demand for remote conferencing solutions. As a VSP of Unity, the world's leading platform for creating and operating interactive, real-time 3D (RT3D) content, vr-on will be able to provide a unique solution for enterprise customers in need of 3D cloud conferencing services.

"Many industries already work with digital twins," said Mathias Wochnig, CEO vr-on, "Using the combination of Unity and STAGE for conferencing, stakeholders are now able to discuss their 3D content in real-time, no matter where they are."

"Unity is excited to partner with vr-on to provide customers with a flexible and powerful 3D cloud conferencing service," said Ed Martin, Senior Product Manager at Unity. "Across industries, vr-on's STAGE solution has the potential to transform the way companies use real-time 3D content to better facilitate remote work and improve partner and customer engagement."

Contact: marketing@vr-on.com

Website vr-on: www.vr-on.com

Website Unity: www.unity3d.com

Contact:Mathias WochnigE: mathias.wochnig@vr-on.comT: +49-89-588 08 588 0

08.10.2020 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de



1139537 08.10.2020