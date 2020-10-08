 

DGAP-News vr-on becomes a Unity Verified Solutions Partner

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
08.10.2020, 08:00  |  33   |   |   

DGAP-News: vr-on GmbH / Key word(s): Alliance/Expansion
vr-on becomes a Unity Verified Solutions Partner

08.10.2020 / 08:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

vr-on becomes a Unity Verified Solutions Partner

Munich based start-up vr-on announced today that it is now a Unity Verified Solutions Partner. Being a Verified Solutions Partner (VSP) means vr-on has been verified by Unity to ensure its SDK is optimized for the latest version of the Unity editor, providing a seamless experience for developers using Unity.

In the time of Covid-19, there is an increased demand for remote conferencing solutions. As a VSP of Unity, the world's leading platform for creating and operating interactive, real-time 3D (RT3D) content, vr-on will be able to provide a unique solution for enterprise customers in need of 3D cloud conferencing services.

"Many industries already work with digital twins," said Mathias Wochnig, CEO vr-on, "Using the combination of Unity and STAGE for conferencing, stakeholders are now able to discuss their 3D content in real-time, no matter where they are."

"Unity is excited to partner with vr-on to provide customers with a flexible and powerful 3D cloud conferencing service," said Ed Martin, Senior Product Manager at Unity. "Across industries, vr-on's STAGE solution has the potential to transform the way companies use real-time 3D content to better facilitate remote work and improve partner and customer engagement."

Contact: marketing@vr-on.com
Website vr-on: www.vr-on.com
Website Unity: www.unity3d.com


Contact:
Mathias Wochnig
E: mathias.wochnig@vr-on.com
T: +49-89-588 08 588 0

08.10.2020 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de

1139537  08.10.2020 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1139537&application_name=news&site_id=wallstreet

Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Major Precious Metals Corp.: Mit Volldampf in Richtung Ressourcenschätzung - renommierter Verpflichtung für eines der ...
DGAP-News: 777 Capital Partners AG: Ralph Winter and Thomas Landschreiber launch new investment boutique for ...
Wichtige Personalie: Freeman Gold Corp. verstärkt das Management Board mit zwei exzellenten Fachleuten!
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Major Precious Metals ernennt Projektmanager für das Projekt ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Deutsche Post AG raises guidance for 2020 based on preliminary Q3 2020 results.
DGAP-News: Nach Rekord-Bauzeit: AKASOL AG bezieht planmäßig neues Headquarter in Darmstadt und startet ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG: Supervisory Board proposes two new Supervisory Board members to ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Joh. Friedrich Behrens AG: Behrens AG erhält Finanzmittel des Landes Schleswig-Holstein zur ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Deutsche Post AG erhöht Ergebnisprognose für 2020 nach vorläufigen Q3-Zahlen
DGAP-DD: ENCAVIS AG deutsch
Titel
DGAP-News: HENSOLDT AG: Mitteilung über den Stabilisierungszeitraum (mid-stabilisation)
Major Precious Metals Corp.: Mit Volldampf in Richtung Ressourcenschätzung - renommierter Verpflichtung für eines der ...
DGAP-News: Biotest AG: Biotest behandelt ersten COVID-19 Patienten mit Trimodulin
DGAP-News: Schaeffler refinanziert nächste Fälligkeiten
EarthRenew Inc: Günstig wie nie - Jetzt bei dieser Aktie einsteigen oder nachkaufen!
DGAP-News: PAION BERICHTET ÜBER FORTSCHRITTE MIT BYFAVO (REMIMAZOLAM) BEI SEINEM LIZENZNEHMER ACACIA IN DEN ...
Oiltanking Antwerp Gas Terminal weiht europaweit größten Butantank ein
DGAP-Adhoc: Jubii Europe N.V.: Jubii Europe N.V. (ISIN NL0000233195) has decided to initiate a formal ...
DGAP-News: Siemens Healthineers AG: Bekanntmachung nach Art. 5 Abs. 1 lit. a) der Verordnung (EU) Nr. 596/2014 ...
Solutiance AG: Hauptversammlung unterstützt Kurs des Vorstands - Wachstum trotz Corona - Auftragseingang ...
Titel
DGAP-News: Commerzbank: Manfred Knof wird neuer Vorstandsvorsitzender
DGAP-News: Euro Sun Mining Inc.: Euro Sun gibt Unternehmensupdate
Eilmeldung: Norsemont Mining läßt die Bombe platzen!
Deutsche Rohstoff AG im „Scale-Talk' - Diskutieren Sie live
AIXTRON SE: Entscheidender Fortschritt bei Mehrfachsolarzellen gelungen / Rekord-Wirkungsgrad bei ...
Amadeus FiRe AG: Es ist gelungen 100% der Anteile an der GFN AG, Heidelberg, zu erwerben
DGAP-News: Northern Data blickt auf ein erfolgreiches 1. Halbjahr und bestätigt Prognose
DGAP-News: GRENKE AG: Wolfgang Grenke äußert sich zum Franchisesystem der GRENKE AG
DGAP-News: HENSOLDT AG: Mitteilung über den Stabilisierungszeitraum (mid-stabilisation)
EarthRenew Inc: Umwelt Aktie verdient kräftig - Zusätzlicher Cashflow durch Stromerzeugung!
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
DGAP-Adhoc: METRO AG vereinbart mit Konsortium aus SCP Group und x+bricks Absichtserklärung und exklusive ...
Pacific Rim Cobalt Corp.: NEWS welche heute für 100 % Kurssteigerung sorgen könnte - Strategischer Investor oder ...
BRP Renaud und Partner mbB: Anleihe / Rechtssache
Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: Knaller-News! - Die heißeste Umwelt Aktie weltweit kommt nach Europa! Flächendeckende ...
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Bahnbrechende Technologie! - Dieses Unternehmen revolutioniert die Mining- und die ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...