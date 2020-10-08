 

Invitation OXURION R&D Investor Day – Virtual - 15 October 2020 at 5.30pm CET/ 11.30am ET

Invitation OXURION R&D Investor Day – Virtual

15 October 2020 at 5.30pm CET/ 11.30am ET

Leuven, Belgium, October 8, 2020 – 8 am CETOxurion NV (Euronext Brussels: OXUR), a biopharmaceutical company developing next generation standard-of-care therapies for diabetic macular edema (DME), will host a virtual R&D Investor Day on the 15 October 2020 beginning at 5.30pm CET/ 4.30pm BST/ 11.30am ET.

The agenda for the meeting, intended for investors and analysts, will run as follows:

  • Patrik De Haes, M.D., CEO - overview of Company’s development pipeline and corporate strategy
     
  • Introducing Oxurion’s innovative drug candidates for next generation DME therapy:

THR-149 (PKal inhibitor) for DME by Ramin Tadayoni, M.D., Ph.D. Professor of ophthalmology at University of Paris. He is head of the Ophthalmology Departments at Lariboisière, St Louis and Rothschild Foundation Hospitals in Paris, France

THR-687 (pan-RGD integrin antagonist) by Arshad Khanani, M.D., M.A., Managing Partner, Director of Clinical Research, Director of Fellowship at Sierra Eye Associates, and Clinical Associate Professor at the University of Nevada, Reno, US.

  • Grace Chang, M.D., Ph.D., CMO - THR-149 and THR-687 ongoing and future clinical development strategies
     
  • Patrik de Haes, M.D., CEO – concluding remarks and outlook
     
  • Questions & Answers (attended by Andy De Deene, M.D., CDO and Jean Feyen, Ph.D., CSO)

There will be a live listen-only webcast of the event.

Please consult the Oxurion website for registration and call details, or follow this link:

https://www.investis-live.com/oxurion/5f7c2e6ed33b270c005a4f88/ffdl

The meeting is scheduled to last approximately 90mins including the Q&A session.

An on-demand version of the event will also be made available shortly after the event has finished, this will be accessible via the same link.

END

For further information please contact:

Oxurion NV
Wouter Piepers,
Global Head of Investor Relations
& Corporate Communications
Tel: +32 16 75 13 10 / +32 478 33 56 32
wouter.piepers@oxurion.com

  		Citigate Dewe Rogerson
David Dible/ Sylvie Berrebi/ Frazer Hall
Tel: +44 20 7638 9571
oxurion@citigatedewerogerson.com

About Oxurion

Oxurion (Euronext Brussels: OXUR) is a biopharmaceutical company developing next generation standard-of-care therapies to better preserve vision in patients with diabetic macular edema (DME), the leading cause of vision loss in diabetic patients worldwide.

