 

AMRYT TO PRESENT EASE TRIAL DATA BY LATE-BREAKING PRESENTATION AT EADV ON OCTOBER 31, 2020

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
08.10.2020, 08:00  |  51   |   |   

AMRYT PHARMA PLC

(“Amryt” or the “Company”)

AMRYT TO PRESENT EASE TRIAL DATA BY LATE-BREAKING PRESENTATION AT EADV ON OCTOBER 31, 2020

DUBLIN, Ireland, and Boston MA, October 8 2020,  Amryt (Nasdaq: AMYT, AIM: AMYT), a global, commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat patients suffering from serious and life-threatening rare diseases, announces that top line data from its pivotal Phase 3 EASE trial of FILSUVEZ (previously AP101/Oleogel-S10) for the treatment of dystrophic and junctional Epidermolysis Bullosa ("EB") has been accepted as a late-breaking abstract at the 29th EADV (European Association of Dermatology and Venereology) Virtual Congress 2020 (October 29-31).  The oral presentation will take place at a late-breaking news session on Saturday October 31, 2020.  Amryt is sponsoring an EB scientific symposium at the congress on the same day.

About EASE and FILSUVEZ
The EASE trial is the largest ever global Phase 3 trial conducted in patients with EB, performed across 58 sites in 28 countries. FILSUVEZ is a potential treatment for the cutaneous manifestations of EB.  In September 2020, Amryt announced that the EASE trial achieved its primary endpoint. FILSUVEZ has been granted Rare Pediatric Disease Designation and has also received a Fast Track Designation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

About EB
EB is a rare, chronic and distressing genetic skin disorder that causes the skin layers and internal body linings to separate and affects infants, children and adults. The global incidence of EB is estimated to be approximately 1 in 20,000, which implies that there are as many as 30,000 affected individuals in the US and over 500,000 worldwide. There are currently no approved treatments.

Enquiries:

Amryt Pharma plc +353 (1) 518 0200
Joe Wiley, CEO

Rory Nealon, CFO/COO 		 
 

LifeSci Advisors, LLC 		+1 (212) 915 2564
Tim McCarthy  
 

Consilium Strategic Communications 		+44 (0) 20 3709 5700
Amber Fennell, Matthew Neal, Ashley Tapp  

About Amryt

Amryt is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and delivering innovative new treatments to help improve the lives of patients with rare and orphan diseases. Amryt comprises a strong and growing portfolio of commercial and development assets.

Seite 1 von 5
Amryt Pharma Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
CRISPR Therapeutics Congratulates Co-Founder Emmanuelle Charpentier on Receiving the 2020 Nobel ...
NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology Announces Closing of a Licensing & Distribution Agreement with Bintai ...
QuestCap to Launch COVID-19 Testing Sites
Mydecine Innovations Group Announces Filing of Provisional Patent for the Treatment of PTSD with ...
Denali Therapeutics Announces Closing of Collaboration and Share Purchase Agreements with Biogen
MedMira reports additional independent performance evaluation results of REVEALCOVID-19 Total ...
Scilex Holding Company, a Subsidiary of Sorrento Therapeutics, Announces Continuous Sales Growth in ...
FenixOro Management To Host Live Webinar Thursday October 8th, 12: 00pm EDT
Bio-Kunststoffe aus Holz: UPM beginnt mit dem Bau einer weltweit einzigartigen Bioraffinerie in Leuna
K92 Mining Announces Grant of Stock Options
Titel
Dr. Patrick Gruber to Participate in Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 12: 00 pm EDT
AgraFlora Organics Submits Response to Request for More Information from Health Canada and Moves ...
Director Declaration
Phase Two Drilling Continues to Intersect Strong Gold-Silver-Copper Mineralisation at San Francisco ...
Ohio Tobacco Wholesaler Places Initial Order of Taat Beyond Tobacco
Nevada Copper Delivers Copper Concentrate and Provides Operations Update
“Past, Present, Future”: Taat CEO Sets the Scene for the Next Steps of Beyond Tobacco in New Corporate Video
McKinsey Study ‘Road Map to a US Hydrogen Economy’ Promotes Scale-Up Activities in the Growing ...
Mesoblast Receives Complete Response Letter From the FDA for Biologics License Application for ...
NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology Announces Shareholder Conference Call on Thursday October 8, 2020 at 8: 00 AM
Titel
BioNTech gibt Pressekonferenz, um Update zu Produktionsplan für COVID-19 Impfstoff bekannt zu ...
Taat Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQB Market
Bolt Metals Corp. Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Nevada Silver-Gold Property and Provides ...
Champignon Provides Update on Disclosure Review
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Announces Accelerated Expiry Date for Warrants
Bolt Metals Corp. Completes Share Consolidation
AgraFlora’s Subsidiary Farmako Obtains Additional EU-GMP Cannabis for Distribution in Germany
Pfizer und BioNTech veröffentlichen präklinische Daten zu mRNA-basiertem Impfstoffkandidaten ...
AgraFlora’s Subsidiary Farmako Secures Additional Supply of EU-GMP Cannabis via Definitive Supply ...
Opaganib von RedHill Biopharma zeigt nachweislich die vollständige Hemmung von SARS-CoV-2
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
01.10.20
Exercise of Options and Total Voting Rights
30.09.20
Holding(s) in Company
21.09.20
Exercise of Warrants & Issue of Ordinary Shares and Total Voting Rights

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
15.09.20
85
AMYT.L ( MKap 50 M€) potentieller Blockbuster mit P3 Daten im 2H19