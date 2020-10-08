AMRYT TO PRESENT EASE TRIAL DATA BY LATE-BREAKING PRESENTATION AT EADV ON OCTOBER 31, 2020

DUBLIN, Ireland, and Boston MA, October 8 2020, Amryt (Nasdaq: AMYT, AIM: AMYT), a global, commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat patients suffering from serious and life-threatening rare diseases, announces that top line data from its pivotal Phase 3 EASE trial of FILSUVEZ (previously AP101/Oleogel-S10) for the treatment of dystrophic and junctional Epidermolysis Bullosa ("EB") has been accepted as a late-breaking abstract at the 29th EADV (European Association of Dermatology and Venereology) Virtual Congress 2020 (October 29-31). The oral presentation will take place at a late-breaking news session on Saturday October 31, 2020. Amryt is sponsoring an EB scientific symposium at the congress on the same day.

About EASE and FILSUVEZ

The EASE trial is the largest ever global Phase 3 trial conducted in patients with EB, performed across 58 sites in 28 countries. FILSUVEZ is a potential treatment for the cutaneous manifestations of EB. In September 2020, Amryt announced that the EASE trial achieved its primary endpoint. FILSUVEZ has been granted Rare Pediatric Disease Designation and has also received a Fast Track Designation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

About EB

EB is a rare, chronic and distressing genetic skin disorder that causes the skin layers and internal body linings to separate and affects infants, children and adults. The global incidence of EB is estimated to be approximately 1 in 20,000, which implies that there are as many as 30,000 affected individuals in the US and over 500,000 worldwide. There are currently no approved treatments.

About Amryt

Amryt is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and delivering innovative new treatments to help improve the lives of patients with rare and orphan diseases. Amryt comprises a strong and growing portfolio of commercial and development assets.