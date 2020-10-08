 

Aladdin Healthcare Technologies completes AI-driven Drug Discovery Platform (AIDD) for Commercial Use in Drug Development

Aladdin Healthcare Technologies completes AI-driven Drug Discovery Platform (AIDD) for Commercial Use in Drug Development

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Aladdin Healthcare Technologies completes AI-driven Drug Discovery Platform (AIDD) for Commercial Use in Drug Development
 

- Aladdin has successfully released its proprietary AI Drug Discovery Platform to accelerate the drug development process.

- The automated machine learning platform pipeline covers main stages of early drug discovery: Virtual Screening, Hit to Lead known also as Lead Generation, Lead Optimisation and Preclinical Phase.

- With its proprietary platform, Aladdin has already identified and optimised multiple small molecule drug compounds with high potential for age-related diseases, including Alzheimer's disease, Parkinson's disease and SARS-CoV-2.


BERLIN/LONDON, October 8, 2020 - Aladdin Healthcare Technologies SE ("Aladdin", ISIN: DE000A12ULL2), a leading developer of Artificial Intelligence (AI) based healthcare diagnostics and drug discovery applications, has just successfully released its proprietary AI-driven Drug Discovery Platform.

Aladdin's AI platform, by means of its groundbreaking components, such as ligand- and structure-based drug design using Artificial Intelligence (AI), can significantly speed up the process of drug development and even optimise new drug compounds. It generally takes 10 years to fully develop a new drug with a preclinical phase of 3 to 6 years. Thanks to Aladdin's AI platform, the preclinical phase can be reduced to half.

The platform can also help in the process of designing and generating new drug-like molecules based on the target structure or small molecule ligands. Aladdin's platform is therefore a relevant instrument for pharmaceutical companies, which can generate new compounds with annotated properties, such as ADMET properties (Absorption, Distribution, Metabolism, Excretion, and Toxicity of the drug candidate), binding affinity and metabolic stability. In fact, the AIDD Platform acts like a big dynamic database, continuously kept updated with new data provided by Aladdin's partners and customers. In this way, the innovative Big Data technology connects findings and dynamizes the knowledge progress for the treatment of diseases.

