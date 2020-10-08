8 October 2020

PayPoint plc - Director Declaration



In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.14, PayPoint plc (the ‘Company’) announces that Rakesh Sharma, the Senior Independent Director of the Company, has been appointed to the board of Kromek Group plc as a non-executive director effective from today, 8 October 2020.

