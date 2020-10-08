 

Director Declaration

8 October 2020

PayPoint plc - Director Declaration

                                                                 
In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.14, PayPoint plc (the ‘Company’) announces that Rakesh Sharma, the Senior Independent Director of the Company, has been appointed to the board of Kromek Group plc as a non-executive director effective from today, 8 October 2020. 

Enquiries:

PayPoint plc
Sarah Carne

Company Secretary

01707 600300


