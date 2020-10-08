Nordic Nanovector publishes results of preclinical study demonstrating Betalutin reverses tumour resistance to rituximab in NHL disease models

OSLO, Norway, Oct. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Nordic Nanovector ASA (OSE: NANO) announces that its preclinical study investigating the ability of Betalutin (177Lu-lilotomab satetraxetan) to reverse rituximab-resistance in disease models of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL) has been published in the October 2020 issue of The Journal of Nuclear Medicine (M. Malenge et al*).

NHL is the most common blood cancer and has a high mortality rate. The CD20-targeting monoclonal antibody immunotherapy rituximab was approved for treatment of NHL more than 20 years ago and is the current standard of care. However, many patients eventually develop resistance against rituximab, which is often associated with changes (a decrease) in expression of the CD20 antigen on NHL cells.